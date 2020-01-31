EAT PLAY FIGHT WLC: ‘Battlebones’ with Extra Nutt’s 

As I thirstily guzzled down a jar of Chang at Bangkok’s famed the Sportsman Bar, Sukhumvit 13, awaiting my meal, I tussled with the right lobe of my brain over the left about this upcoming World Lethwei Championship fight card, featuring the Myanmar legend Too Too.

Too Too looks to keep his Middleweight gold against Naimjon Tuhtobaev, out of Tiger Muay Thai who looks to to deliver his foe’s head on a silver platter.

That’s a great food reference and a cliche. Hard to imagine that the mystical Too Too has never lost in his illustrious Lethwei career.

That being said, he has already faced the Uzbek brawler before, over five years ago, where he lost a decision in a Muay Thai contested bout.

But this is not Thailand, and this is not Muay Thai.

These warriors will be stepping into the ring in Yangon at the WLC Battlebones event, for a night of world class Lethwei action, as Champion vs Challenger.

The food arrived, sizzling and smoking highly regarded Chicken Fajitas, and a Big Burger for my big love handles.

I looked at the burger like it was any opponent and I was about to enter a battlefield, and I dwelled upon the number of crossover fighters we’re seeing these days in Lethwei.

Cambodia’s Sok Rith, a beast from the Khun Khmer arena makes his Lethwei debut on Friday night against a Muay Thai fighter, Myanmar’s Somiong “War” Luktupfah who was last seen crushing it in Full Metal Muay Thai at FMD: BANGKOXPLOITATION.

As I prepared my first Fajita, mouth salivating, I remembered the past fights of the Khun Khmer fighter Rith and got very pumped up for brutal war which was about to unfold.

This bout could easily be fight of the night and should be paid close attention to.

Vicious, blood-thirsty, nasty, relentless, all words Jon flowing through my mind as I bit into my first Fajita which I had packed to the point of the wrap bulging, breaking, oozing guacamole and cheese. The taste? Awesome. For an English style pub, they do killer Fajitas.

I then ripped into the body of that big juicy burger and had to smile with approval. Given that I have tasted every burger under the sun, this is a big win for Sportsman. Belly filled and body shots still flowing my brain went back to the main event.

Remember that these two athletes have faced each other before over five years ago in Bangkok. Back then was a different time and under a different rule set but history does show that it was the Uzbekistan fighter who’s hand was raised.

Will that be the same case when the two men step onto a different playing field? After all this is not Muay Thai, this is Lethwei, and Too Too now has the home field advantage.

What drama will ensue ‪this Friday night at WLC Battlebones? What bone crushing attacks should we see on display.

I enjoyed a moment of silence as I finished my Chang and salivated at the prospect of who will be victorious.

Who do you have taking home the belt fight fans? My belly is filled with great food and my brain is filled with great fights.

If I have to make a choice as a culinary and combat sports connoisseur. I’ll dessert on an upset by Naimjon Tuhtobaev with two scoops of chocolate ice cream. Make the proper reservations and dig in.

EAT PLAY FIGHT