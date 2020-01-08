Epic card announced for WBC World Soldier 2020 in Bangkok

World Soldier announced on Wednesday that they will be returning with five WBC titles on the line on March 15th in the Thai capital.

Launched last year, this is an event that fast-forged a reputation as a key spectacle for fans of elite striking.

A co-promotion between AMMA, WBC and the Royal Thai Army, the aim here is to promote the national sport of Muay Thai as well as the fighters, several of whom are soldiers.

2019’s inaugural show made a strong statement with a line-up that included legends like Buakaw, Superbon and Yodwicha.

At the star-studded press conference, AMMA’s Amidou Mezidi, WBC Muay Thai Secretary General Kevin Noone and Colonel Thanapol Bhakdibhumi WBC Muay Thai Executive Secretary announced some of the biggest names in the sport to feature on the 2020 card as well as three WBC World Titles, a WBC Thailand Title and a WBC Asia Title for boxing.

WBC Middleweight World Title

Youssef Boughanem

vs

Sograw Petchyindee

WBC Welterweight World Title

Sittichai Sitsongpeenong

vs

Luis Cajaiba

WBC Super-Welterweight World Title

Yodwicha Por Boonsit

vs

Satanfaa Rachanon

WBC Thailand Super-Lightweight Title

Kulabdam Sor -Jor Piekuthai

vs

Chamuaktong FighterMuayThai

WBC Asia Lightweight Title

Apichet Petchmanee

vs

TBC