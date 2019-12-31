Jeremy Pacatiw saves the Philippines’ night with violent KO at BRAVE CF 33

Jeremy Pacatiw saved the night for the Philippines with an amazing performance at BRAVE CF 33, in Saudi Arabia, last week.

The Filipino slugger was able to surprise Chute Boxe’s Felipe Efrain and knocked him out in the first round of their Catchweight bout in Jeddah, as BRAVE Combat Federation ended the year with its twelfth event in 12 different countries.

“The Juggernaut” became the first-ever BRAVE CF fighter to have 10 bouts for the company and he marked the occasion in style, with a surprise victory over a top striker in Efrain.

Both men started throwing bombs from the beginning of the fight and didn’t stop until Pacatiw connected with a punch that threw Felipe to the ground.

It was a much-needed victory for Jeremy, who was coming off a unanimous decision loss against Ali Qaisi, at BRAVE CF 29, in Bahrain, and now has six victories under the BRAVE CF banner.

The bout only lasted 1m09s but it was sufficient to capture the Saudi Arabian crowd, who were all on their feet from the beginning of the bout.

Jeremy was the only Filipino fighter to win on the night, as his teammate Harold Banario was knocked out by Gamzat Magomedov, and Rolando Dy lost in a similar manner to Anzor Abdulkhozaev.

In the main event, Ikram Aliskerov had a successful return to the Middleweight division as he battered tough Diego Gonzalez en route to a bloody third-round stoppage.

BRAVE CF’s next event will take place in Slovenia, as the organization moves to the Balkans for the first event of 2020 in partnership with WFC. BRAVE CF 34 will take place at the Hala Tivoli, in Ljubljana, on January 19th.

BRAVE CF 33 Full results:

Main card

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov def. Diego Gonzalez – TKO – Round 3

Featherweight: Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. vs Zia Mashwani – split decision

Catchweight (64 kg): Jeremy Pacatiw def. Felipe Efrain – TKO – Round 1

Catchweight (88 kg): Mostafa Rashed Neda def. Alexis Fontes – TKO – Round 1

Welterweight: Issa Isakov def. Rami Hamed via submission (armbar) – Round 2

Preliminary card

Light Heavyweight: Mohamed Said Maalem def. Todd Stoute – unanimous decision

Featherweight: Anzor Abdulkhozaev def. Rolando Dy – KO – Rd 1

Lightweight: Sam Patterson def. Cian Cowley – submission (guillotine choke) – Rd 3

Featherweight: Shoaib Yousaf def. Hassan Talal – submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 2

Super Lightweight: Ahmed Amir def. Yousef Wehbe – submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 2

Bantamweight: Gamzat Magomedov def. Harold Banarion – TKO – Rd 1