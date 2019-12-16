England’s Carl Booth dominates TUF runner-up Hassan at BRAVE CF and WEF Global joint-event

Carl Booth looked nothing like a fighter who had been away from MMA for a year. At BRAVE CF 32, which took place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The Englishman used all of his striking techniques to dominate a game Hayder Hassan, extended his winning streak and called out reigning world champion Jarrah Al-Selawe, who’s 1-1 with him in two bouts.

BRAVE CF 32 was held in a partnership with leading local promotion WEF Global.

“The Bomber” showcased a truly complete game, making sure he was always on his own distance, denying Hassan’s takedown attempts, and scoring with a range of kicks, hard hooks to the body and stiff jabs – one of which seemed to break Hayder’s nose in the first five minutes of battle.

Hassan soldiered on and tried to make it a brawl, but Booth maintained his composure, scoring at will with several tough shots, including uppercuts and a collection of hooks to the body which slowed Hayder down in the later rounds.

After the fight, Booth spoke in front of a sold-out crowd about his wishes of facing Jarrah Al-Selawe in London, as they have forged a long-standing rivalry, with two bouts already taking place between them; – one victory apiece.

“I would absolutely love to fight Al-Selawe again. Let’s get BRAVE CF back in London and let’s do a sold-out show there”, implored Booth.

In the co-main event, a violent victory for Kyrgyzstan, as Abdysalam Kubanychiev knocked out João Paulo Rodrigues with vicious strikes after the Brazilian tried to go for a kneebar inside the first round.

Akhmed Shervaniev, meanwhile, showcased his improved boxing skills as he outlasted striker Arturo Chavez en route to a unanimous decision victory while Light Heavyweight Bogdan Guskov scored a violent TKO against Nurlan Toktobakiev.

In the main card opening, Daniel “Willycat” Santos impressed in his debut as he scored a quick submission victory, snatching an armbar against Nizambek Zhunus.

BRAVE CF 32 Results

Welterweight: Carl Booth def. Hayder Hassan via unanimous decision

Super Lightweight: Abdysalam Kubanychiev def. João Paulo Rodrigues via TKO – Round 1

Featherweight: Akhmed Shervaniev def. Arturo Chavez via unanimous decision

Light Heavyweight: Bogdan Guskov def. Nurlan Toktobakiev via TKO – Round 3

Bantamweight: Daniel “Willycat” Santos def. Nizambek Zhunus via submission (armbar) – Round 1