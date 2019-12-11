EXCLUSIVE: Filipino warriors to defend their flag at BRAVE CF 33, in Saudi Arabia

Three of the Philippines’ most-known fighters will get a new chance to shine at BRAVE Combat Federation.

Fox Sports Asia can confirm that Harold Banario, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Rolando Dy will be in action at the organization’s end of year extravaganza, which takes place on December 27th, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

BRAVE CF 33 will have more than 10 nations represented, with Team Lakay’s Jeremy Pacatiw having the co-main event spot.

He will look to bounce back from his previous loss against former world title challenger Felipe Efrain, from Brazil.

“The Juggernaut” Pacatiw will extend his record of most BRAVE CF bouts, as he takes part in his tenth bout for the promotion.

Jeremy currently holds a 5-4 record with BRAVE Combat Federation and will look for his sixth win inside the BRAVE CF cage.

Meanwhile, Rolando Dy will look to build from his knockout victory over Mehmosh Raza at BRAVE CF 22, as he meets Russia’s Anzor Abdulkhozhaev in a Featherweight bout, as he tries to move into title contention.

Finally, Harold Banario goes for win number two at BRAVE Combat Federation as he takes on tough wrestler Gamzat Magomedov in the night’s opening bout.

Banario is coming off the biggest victory of his career, when he beat fellow Filipino Ariel Oliveros at BRAVE CF’s debut in Manila, back in March, for BRAVE CF 22.