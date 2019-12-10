Authentic Mixed Martial Arts collaborates with Kunlun Fight for an explosive night in Phuket

It’s an excited era for combat sports, and the region is braced for a new promotion that will showcase muay thai, kickboxing and mixed martial arts including 3 sizzling WBC world title fights.

With it’s first event set for Patong in Phuket on February 23rd, this exciting new partnership has already released an strong and varied card which represents an intriguing sign of things to look forward to over the coming months with shows planned in some fantastic locations across the globe.

The man behind this latest offering is Amidou Mezidi, a gentleman well-known throughout the scene having previously produced plenty of heavy-hitting shows for Thai Fight, Top King, K-1 and All Star Fight where he was CEO.

This latest project sees the Frenchman reunited once more with Jiang Hua, CEO of Kunlun, another who has a history of putting on action-packed events.

The latest card information reveals an interesting international blend of action with some big Thai names including the icon Yodwicha, fan-favourite Pakorn, local hero Saksurin as well as Chinese star and UFC veteran Lipeng Zhang. We’ll keep a keen eye out as further details emerge ahead of the event.

Muay Thai with no elbows:

Thananchai vs Zuev Dzianis 69kg

Saksurin vs Akopian Zhora 72kg

Arthur vs Ali Zhora 60kg

Slim vs Sun Zhingxiang 65kg

Kunlun tournament 61.5kg

WBC world title fights

Yodwicha vs Satarnfa Rachanon 69.8kg

Hamza Ngoto vs Salimkhan Ibragimon 76kg

Rafi Bohic vs Pakorn PH Saenchai 66.5kg

MMA

Quinti Thomas USA vs Xibo Yan 69kg

Lipeng Zhang vs TBC 75kg

Calendar:

23 Feb: Phuket, Thailand

15 March: Bangkok, Thailand

6 June: Beijing, China

28 August: Marrakech, Morocco

30 October: Verona, Italy

30 December:Phuket, Thailand