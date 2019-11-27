Kickboxing Master faces Jiu Jitsu Wizard in Battle of Bangkok

Javier “The Ultimate Honeybadger” Trujillo (5-1) and Daniel “The Kiwi” Kerr (2-3) go head-to-head for the Welterweight Sword this Saturday at Insanity nightclub for Full Metal Dojo: Bangkoxploitation.

This enthralling battle for the Bangkok Sword features a truly fearsome stand-up fighter in Kerr, who has competed in 134 Muay Thai fights, and could end the night abruptly, in a myriad ways, with his devastating Kickboxing prowess.

The Ultimate Honeybadger hopes to continue his path towards MMA greatness against the dangerous Kerr. Trujillo has been training at Team Quest in Chiang Mai, building upon his impressive arsenal, which includes lethal Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (Brown Belt), and explosive stand-up.

Will he look to take the fight straight to the ground on Saturday?

Kerr has been on a rollercoaster ride, and arrives at this fight rejuvenated following ankle surgery in 2018.

He had initially retired from all forms of stand-up in 2017, but returned to MMA training the following year at BFL, before succumbing to an ankle injury.

Revived and rested, Kerr now steps into the Dojo under MMA rules for the first time since 2012, against the fearsome Trujillo, who has come of age in Bangkok’s premier fight promotion, Full Metal Dojo.

The Ultimate Honeybadger is ruthless on the ground, with three victories via Rear Naked Choke, however, he also has dynamite in his hands. He rose to fame with his legendary five-second KO of Ryan Feltner back in 2017.

Last time out, Trujillo showed he can grind with the best, outlasting Mostafa Radi over three exhausting rounds of action to claim a decision victory.

On Saturday Daniel Kerr, with so much Kickboxing experience, will likely hold the edge in the stand-up, but the question will be – can he stop the fight going to the ground?

That’s surely where the Jiu Jitsu wizard Trujillo holds all the aces in this compelling contest.

(Cover photo by David Ash)