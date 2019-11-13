KHK World Championship in Bahrain is “the start of a MMA World Cup”

The Kingdom of Bahrain is currently in the midst of a very special week for fight fans. The BRAVE International Combat Week began on November 10th and goes on until November 16th, with hundreds of bouts taking place throughout this period, including another edition of the IMMAF World Championships.

It is by far the largest edition, and represents a landmark occasion for the sport.

The crowning moment of the week will be the KHK World Championship, a one-night, four-men, open weight tournament, which will happen during BRAVE CF 29, on November 15th, which makes it one of the most significant MMA events in Asia.

The four men chosen to take part in the historic tournament will compete for a US$100,000 check as well as the prestige of being the provisional holder of the KHK belt, a one-of-a-kind prize, adorned with 6.2 kg of gold, making it one of the most formidable prizes in all of sports (heavier than the World Cup trophy, the Vince Lombardi trophy for the NFL, and the Wimbledon trophy in tennis, for example).

The team behind The KHK belt are championing the ethos that their prize will follow the footsteps of the first-ever FIFA World Cup trophy as the winner will only be in definitive possession of it if they win the tournament three times. In the football World Cup, it was the Brazilian national team that won the cup three times and got the possession of the Jules Rimet trophy. To replicate that, the KHK World Championship opened up the signing up process to all fighters, regardless of whether they were signed with a promotion or not.

“The idea is to be able to get the best of the best competing against each other. Once a year, MMA will get to see who really is the best fighter on the planet, regardless of weight-classes, promotions, and anything of the sort. It’s a throwback to what was good about the sport”, explained BRAVE CF president Mohammed Shahid.

For the KHK World Championship, four athletes will have the chance to start their road to definite possession: Mohammad Fakhreddine, of Lebanon, Kleber Orgulho and Guto Inocente, both from Brazil, and Azamat Murzakanov, representing Russia.

The four fighters have been chosen from hundreds of competitors signed up to take part in what promises to be an historic night for the sport of mixed martial arts. With all eyes on Bahrain, who will come out victorious and one step closer to definite possession of this exciting and prestigious prize?