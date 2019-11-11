Some epic encounters in store as ONE Championship returns to Singapore

ONE Championship: ‘Edge of Greatness’ shall return home to Singapore on November 22nd as it gears up for show number 104 at the iconic Singapore Indoor stadium.

The Lion City-based promotion has grown exponentially over its nine-year history, often reserving something big for the little red dot.

With this card looking particularly action-packed, it’s certainly one to look forward to. Indeed, nothing captures the imagination quite like the passion of national pride and with an epic cross-causeway match-up, as well as a Singaporean title prospect on the card, there’s plenty to shout about in terms of a local contingent.

But you don’t have to have grown up here to get fired-up for this one, with a main event that features some of the finest Muay Thai practitioners to walk the Earth going head-to-head for a world title.

Looking to maintain his status as the king of the Muay Thai bantamweight division will be the legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

The Thai will be defending his strap against his countryman, the supremely talented sensation, Saemapetch Fairtex.

A veteran of over 300 fights, Nong-O has collected almost every accolade in the sport but will need to use every ounce of his vast experience to vanquish such an explosive and worthy adversary.

In the co-main event we have that aforementioned cross-causeway collision as Singapore’s own Amir Khan meets Malaysia’s EV Ting.

Still just 24 years-old, Khan is a ferocious striker looking to bounce back from a 3-fight skid, while Ting also loves to bang and will be looking to build upon his impressive submission win over Japanese veteran Daichi Abe.

If Khan can return to winning ways, then it could be something special as ten of his eleven career wins have been settled via submission or TKO. Ting too, has a reputation for something explosive and boasts notable wins over the likes of Ariel Sexton and Koji Ando, as well as emphatic finishes over Eric and Edward Kelly. For fans who seek fireworks, this one has all the right ingredients to set the cage ablaze.

Another ‘one-to-watch’ on the card will see Tiffany Teo taking on promotional newcomer Maira Mazar of Brazil.

The last time we saw Teo was in her hugely impressive win over 8x time BJJ world Champion Michelle Nicolini, while her only ever loss in the sport was to current ONE Women’s Strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan.

A statement victory here for Teo could place her very much back in title contention.

She’s also made no secret of her desire to one day face superstar Angela Lee which makes the outcome of this Mazar match-up an intriguing one for the shape of the women’s strawweight division.

Indeed, this venue has become quite the destination for elite-level martial arts in recent years. It was here that Lee won her atomweight belt in one of the best fights in women’s MMA history against Mei Yamaguchi. As well as hosting multiple ONE title fights; this stadium has also become home for the UFC, making it one of Asia’s most engrossing destinations for grand-stakes MMA.

With plenty of other action-packed bouts on the card here, the arena is braced for another memorable night of high drama and non-stop action.

Get your tickets now at https://www.sportshub.com.sg/ONE

Doors open from 5pm. More information at https://www.onefc.com/events/edge-of-greatness/