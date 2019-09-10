Legend FC returns on September 14 headlined by Yuan Chunbo vs Liu Lianjie

Legend Fighting Championship is back in action on September 14 as the beloved China-based Mixed Martial Arts promotion takes over the prestigious MGM Theater in Macau.

Headlined by Yuan Chunbo vs Liu Lianjie, Legend 13 will be the first of several major events lined up over the next 12 months.

There’s plenty of excitement building ahead of this one, with the powerhouse returning to Macau for the first time since 2012, where Japanese veteran Koji Ando defeated Australia’s Rob Hill in the main event of Legend 9.

Legend holds a special place in the hearts of many Asian MMA fans, bursting onto the scene in January 2010 and helping to launch the careers of UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Li Jingling and Wang Guan to name a few.

Having been on hiatus since 2013, the brand came back with a bang in 2018 with new partners and a greater focus on the Chinese market, marking its return with a sizzling show in Guangzhou.

An intriguing aspect of the new era is the addition of Audie Attar, respected sports manager and President of Paradigm Sports Management, who joined Legend Fighting Championship as a founding board member to play a pivotal role in the business.

With such key figures in the sport powering the promotion as well as some of Asia’s most exciting fighters taking centre stage, the return of legend is certainly a welcome one. And with its sterling reputation for putting on a great live show, you may want to grab yourself a ticket for Macau.