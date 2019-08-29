Stangief returns at FMD: Mad Nutt’s Fury Soi

STANGIEF the real life Street Fighter 2, returns at FMD: Mad Nutt’s Fury Soi, and that is very fitting.

Some men step into the Dojo and instantly send chills down your spine.

One of those men is the sensational Stan “STANGIEF” Tskitishvili, who will continue his reign of terror on August 31 in FMD’s comeback show entitled, FMD Presents: Mad Nutt’s Fury Soi. What’s sure to be an action packed night of fights while also being a Mad Max themed party, this event seems almost made for Stangief.

The frightening Ukrainian Heavyweight burst onto the amateur MMA scene in Bangkok last year, smashing local boxing hero Tang Mo into oblivion, before obliterating Azreel Izzat in 35 seconds at FMD16.

That made it two fights, and two terrifying first-round finishes for the man who calls himself Stangief, modeling himself on the Street Fighter character Zangief, who was famed for his wrestling this man clearly understands marketing.

FMD 16: Big Trouble In Little Bangkok featured two of the world’s best Tekken players doing battle, in an unprecedented move by a fight organization, to combine real fights with virtual fights. The industry certainly took notice.

Although Stangief has an uncanny resemblance to the Capcom character, his real life abilities are far more fearsome than the Red Cyclone.

His aggression and spectacular combinations befuddle his opponents and force them into a shell. He has the intimidating aura and the fight-ending power to back it up. In truth, we are yet to see him hurt, or even hit in a fight.

Bangkok’s MMA faithful will be licking their lips to witness the man who is the next big thing in the MMA Heavyweight division, much like Amir Aliakbari.

The Iranian, who fought on the FMD7: Full Metal Massacre card, went on to fight in Rizin and was recently signed by the UFC. Those footsteps could easily be Stangief’s foot size.

Full Metal Dojo is famed for being a feeder for the big stage in MMA and that’s largely down to their match-maker Ree Webster, who is one of the best and most dedicated MMA scouts in Asia.

Amazing action is guaranteed at FMD, always, and Bangkok is prepped and ready for the next cinematic production as Full Metal Dojo’s Mad Nutt’s Fury Soi returns on Saturday August 31st. Tickets on Sale at Ticketmelon.com, or catch the live stream on Fox Sports Asia.