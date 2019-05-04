Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone: Conor McGregor fight not happening is my only regret

FOX Sports Asia caught up with Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone for a quick interview ahead of his UFC Ottawa headliner against Al Iaquinta. And this is what he had to say.

Q) There was a lot of smoke for the Conor McGregor fight a while back but that seems to have

died down completely. Why is that?

I wish he (Conor McGregor) would have pulled the trigger and we made that happen. But it is what it is.

Q) You’re the record holder for the most number of wins in the UFC today. If you call it a day on

your career right this moment, would you have any regrets?

Just the Conor fight. I wish he would have pulled the trigger and we made that happen. But it is

what it is.

Q) What has the preparation been like for your fight against Al Iaquinta?

Same as any fight. Nothing extra, or exciting. Just training and having fun.

Q) If you get past Raging Al Iaquinta in convincing fashion, who do you want to fight next?

I’m on a title run, so the sooner I can get a shot the better.

Q) Your recent fights have seen you almost rejuvenated. Is there something that you’re doing

differently?

Just sticking to what works.

Q) Fans love you for the fact that you fight frequently and you fight anyone. But are you thinking

of being more choosy with your opponents now that you are, potentially, a couple of fights away

from a title shot?

No, as soon as I get this title other 155ers better be ready, because I’m running as fast as I can.

As soon as I get the belt, we’re going to have an active champ. It’s going to be fun.

Q) Will you continue to fight at Lightweight in the future? Are you comfortable at this weight?

Staying at lightweight.