WATCH: The Bare Knuckle Boxing experience in London – Eat, Pray, Fight!

Bare Knuckle Boxing is the latest sensation in combat sports and FOX Sports Asia’s fight vlog series, ‘Eat Pray Fight’ takes us right into the belly of the beast to experience it all!

We headed to one of the historically famed propnents of bare knuckle fighting in London to witness first hand all the action from BKB’s event, and what an experience it was!

From mingling with the fighters, analysts, cut (wo)men and announcers to exploring the sights and sounds of the English capital, the trip had a little bit of everything that plays to one’s sense of travel and combat sports interest.

And to cap it all off, a brilliant night of fights.

As MMA analyst Robin Black said, there is nothing more true than two men with their bare knuckles to fend each other off.

BKB: Bare Knuckle Boxing in London – Eat, Pray Fight!