Former WWE superstar Jack Swagger wins his pro MMA debut

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) heavyweight champion Jake Hagger made a stunning debut in the pro mixed martial arts Saturday night as he made quick work of 41-year-old J.W Kiser.

Known as Jack Swagger amongst wrestling fans, the American only needed 2:09 via submission to annihilate the veteran Kiser in their heavyweight main-card bout at Bellator 214.

The 36-year-old former wrestler wasted little to no time as he went for an armbar onto Wiser, then landed some elbows before the submission choke.

“It was a matter of keeping my posture and then it was just a matter of time before I put it on him,’ Hager said after the bout.

The win gave Hager a 1-0 win-loss card while Kiser dropped to 1-2.

