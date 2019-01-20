Adrien Broner threatens to assault interviewer after losing to Manny Pacquiao

As brash and arrogant as he was during the press conference, Adrien Broner brought the same attitude in the midst of his defeat at the hands of eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

“I beat him,” said Broner even before the decision was handed out. “Everybody saw I out boxed him. “Everybody knows I beat him,” he added.

But that’s not what the compubox stats were showing as Pacquiao was clearly the more aggressive, more efficient fighter as the Fighting Senator of the Philippines landed more punches and hits that mattered.

Stats showed Pacquiao throwing more punches that landed, including the power shots.

Pacquiao landed 42-percent on power shots, hitting 82 of the total 197 thrown. The Pacman was not that efficient, though on jabs as he only hit 8-percent, landing only 30 of total 371 shots. Overall, he had 20-percent accuracy with his shots, throwing in 568 punches ad hitting 112.

The pride of Sarangani, General Santos City also gave 47 body shots, that proved to be effective in slowing down his counterpart.

As fast as his mouth is, Broner’s performance in the ring told it otherwise.

He only had three body shots landed and threw in 180 power punches and hit 39 times (22-percent). His best only showed in jab percentage as he hit 11 times in only 115 he had thrown on Pacquiao (10-percent). Overall, he only had 295 punches thrown and hit only 50 of them, nearly half less of the Filipinos’ output.

Unhappy with the decision, Broner claimed in the interview that “he beat the boy” during the match, then vented his ire on the interviewer Jim Gray who appeared to disagree with the four-division world champion known in the boxing circuit as “The Problem.”

“I lost three of the last four, but I will be 7-0 with you,” said Broner as he turned the heat on the interviewer in a typically controversial post fight interview.

Broner also accused that he never gets a fair shake from the interviewer, chaneling his one time mentor Floyd Mayweather.