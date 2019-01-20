Manny Pacquiao beats Adrien Broner and calls out Floyd Mayweather at ringside – and Floyd responds

Less than two years ago, boxing writers had written obituaries on Manny Pacquiao, noting that the loss to Australian Jeff Horn signaled the end of career.

How things could change so fast.

The Fighting Senator of the Philippines easily dismissed Lucas Matthyse with a sensational stoppage last year then added arrogant American fighter Adrien Broner as his latest victim at the age of 40.

Life has restarted for Pacquiao, the eight-division world champion, who is back on top of his game and will be facing the biggest battle of his life in a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr., in what could be the fight everybody is waiting to happen.

On the heels of his unanimous decision triumph over Broner, Pacquiao immediately called out on Mayweather, who helped promote the fight in what looked like a stepladder bout for the highly-anticipated rematch.

“I will fight him, but he has to come out of retirement first, then we’ll do that,” said Pacquiao.

Floyd Jr., who visited Pacquiao in his dressing room prior to the Broner fight, was shown on screen, giving no reaction after the interview made on the Pacman – even when the interviewer openly asked him to nod or shake his head as the camera panned on him.

But Mayweather showed signs of things that might come when he had answered earlier on in the night that Pacquiao “had to get past Broner first” before talks of a rematch.

Will it happen?