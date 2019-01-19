A look at the rise of the Champ Champs

The idea of being a ‘Champ Champ’ in mixed martial arts was once nothing more than a pipe dream. Now, though, in the modern era, it’s a reality.

Three different fighters have been able to hold two UFC championships simultaneously, and this weekend, TJ Dillashaw will attempt to become the fourth. It’s not going to be easy and it certainly isn’t going to be handed to him on a silver platter, but that wasn’t the case with the other three individuals either.

We’re going to take a look at Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and finally TJ Dillashaw, documenting how they’ve been able to register their accomplishments up to this point. It’s been a long journey for all of them but with great risk comes great reward, regardless of what you think about fighters going after two belts.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor had to walk through some of the toughest challenges imaginable in order to become the first champ champ in UFC history, and that’s no exaggeration. He started off his run at featherweight and while the weight cut certainly seemed difficult at times, he was able to make it work – which is probably an understatement. He first tasted UFC gold upon capturing the Interim title against Chad Mendes, but he was finally able to rubber stamp his dominance with a unification win over Jose Aldo.

Conor then moved up to what many felt was his natural weight: and that was lightweight. He was booked in a Lightweight Championship fight against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, in what is still considered to be one of the biggest events in the history of the promotion. He won the belt fairly emphatically, confirming his status as one of the greatest of all time. He was later stripped of both titles but in terms of making history, there are very few that can compare to the Irishman.

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier certainly had an interesting journey to the top of the mountain, as he began his run at heavyweight before dropping down to 205. It was there that he was able to capture the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Anthony Johnson, and while he certainly had his issues with Jon Jones, there’s no doubting that he’s one of the greatest fighters in the history of that division. He eventually relinquished the strap, but not before making history of his own.

Cormier knew that he had unfinished business at heavyweight and with Cain Velasquez still out of the picture, the path was clear for him to challenge Stipe Miocic for the title. He managed to win it before going on to successfully defend the championship against Derrick Lewis in New York, and now, here we are. Cormier is said to only have one or two fights left in the tank before he retires, and it certainly seems like there’s a good chance he’ll go out on top.

Amanda Nunes

Nunes is considered to be the greatest female fighter of all time, and we can’t bring ourselves to disagree with that theory. Despite having four losses on her record she’s still one of the deadliest competitors to come through the UFC, and her rise began at bantamweight. She tore through several high profile competitors on her way towards earning a title shot against Miesha Tate at UFC 200. Under the bright lights she was able to shine bright, finishing Tate and becoming champion.

Then came her move up to featherweight, as she took on the mammoth challenge of facing Cris Cyborg. She was considered to be an underdog by pretty much everyone and rightly so, but that didn’t matter. She knocked the legendary Cyborg out cold in around a minute, and there’s a good chance we won’t see another finish quite as exciting as that one in 2019.

TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw is known for being a polarising figure, and he embraces that role. He’s the kind of fighter who is often able to adapt to his surroundings and improve with each and every fight, and that’s a fantastic trait to have. He doesn’t need to be the most liked guy in the UFC, and the fact that he’s acknowledged that has only helped him grow. As a two-time Bantamweight king, defeating Renan Barao and Cody Garbrandt, you can’t say he hasn’t earned his spot, either.

Dillashaw will attempt to become the fourth fighter to become a champ champ this Saturday, when he faces Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo. Some have argued that he’s clearly the more superior fighter, but his weight cut means that this could be much more competitive than first thought.

