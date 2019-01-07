UFC/WWE News: Brock Lesnar still owes NSAC Quarter-Million Dollars

Brock Lesnar is one of the more controversial figures in WWE. However, his controversial image does not end there. He is also neck-deep in trouble with Nevada State Athletic Commission as he is yet to pay them the fine for his UFC 200 Drug Test Failure.

According to reports by MMA Weekly, Lesnar owes NSAC a total of a $250,000 for his failed Drug Test. What’s more, with the rumours of a return to action, he will remain indefinitely suspended until he pays the amount.

Lesnar entered the testing pool of USADA for 6 months so that he would be allowed to return to action. With the testing period almost over, the MMA and Pro-Wrestling world are both holding their breaths waiting for the results. With recent chaos that took place surrounding Jones’ return fight, UFC will be looking to avoid similar drama again.

If cleared, there is a huge chance that at UFC 235, Lesnar may end up facing none other than Daniel Cormier inside the Octagon for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

(Photo Credit: UFC)