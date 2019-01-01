Conor McGregor slams Floyd Mayweather’s $9 million payday against Tenshin Nasukawa

Floyd Mayweather made bank when he destroyed Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in under one round on Rizin’s New Year’s eve card and Conor McGregor couldn’t resist himself from taking a swipe.

Mayweather (50-0) took on young Japanese kickboxing phenom Tenshin Nasukawa (28-0 Kickboxing, 4-0 MMA) in what was supposed to be a three round exhibition boxing bout at Rizin 14.

However, Mayweather didn’t coast to a boring decision as he usually does, and went straight at Tenshin, overwhelming the young kickboxer with his power early on in the fight. He knocked him down trice in the first round, forcing Tenshin’s corner to throw in the towel.

The event inspired a wide spectrum of reactions from the combat sports world, ranging from commending Floyd Mayweather for making $9 million for a few seconds of work to condemning the whole charade.

And unsurprisingly, former UFC dual champion Conor McGregor – who has a rich history with Floyd Mayweather – also chirped up on Twitter.

That 9 milli won’t keep you on top of my list for long, kid. #Forbesy pic.twitter.com/zyjzKFYPq1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 1, 2019

The tweet, of course, was in reference to how Floyd Mayweather was ranked as the highest earning athlete in 2018 with $285 million earning for the year. McGregor was on 4th place on the list with total earnings of $99 million- behind Mayweather, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This tweet sparked off an entertaining exchange between McGregor and the CEO of Mayweather promotions Leonard Ellerbe.

Champ, champ with all due respect I don’t think you want that smoke again💯 https://t.co/IOH2AWCPDj — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) January 1, 2019

McGregor’s response to Ellerbe, however, was typically witty, referencing Elon Musk’s flamethrower and Floyd’s strip club, Girl Collection.

I’m the one with the flamethrower, Leonard.

Call me Elon.

Your guys got nothing but

girl collection.

And there they call him John.

Sláin ☘️ 🥃 👊 https://t.co/ocUhWikb0u — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 1, 2019

Conor McGregor last fought at UFC 229 on October 6th, when he lost via fourth round submission to UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He is currently awaiting a hearing in front of the Nevada State Athletic Commission to decide what his sentence would be for getting involved in an ugly post fight melee following the fight.

But despite needing to prove his prowess inside the Octagon to establish himself in the championship picture once again, it would seem that the beef between Floyd Mayweather and him hasn’t really died down.