Floyd Mayweather (50-0) took on Tenshin Nasukawa (28-0 in kickboxing, 4-0 in MMA) in a three round exhibition bout as part of Rizin’s new year’s eve card in Japan.

The master boxer, however, didn’t need even one round to finish Nasukawa, levelling the undefeated kickboxer with 3 huge knockdowns before his corner threw the towel in.

Floyd was just too big, too strong and too experienced for Nasukawa, and despite being 41 years old, made light work of his younger opponent.

Floyd fought most of his career at 130 pounds, though has moved up to 152 and 154 pounds to fight the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Conor McGregor. Nasukawa, on the other hand, plies his trade at the Flyweight limit in MMA (125 pounds).

That weight and resulting power differential was apparent in the fight. Floyd walked through Nasukawa’s punches while Nasukawa folded under Floyd’s.

You can watch the highlights below:

After the fight, Floyd was all class, telling an inconsolable Nasukawa to keep his head up despite the loss. He especially took pains to remind everyone that this was an exhibition bout and that it wouldn’t reflect on either his or Nasukawa’s record.

He wrapped up his post fight speech by reiterating that he is still retired and would not entertain a comeback fight.