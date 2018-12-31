Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa – live stream, updates, when and where to watch, start time, scores, results

Floyd Mayweather takes on Tenshin Nasukawa in a 3 round boxing exhibition bout to close out the year at Rizin 14 – that much all of you know about.

Here are all the rules surrounding the fight, where you can watch, what time it would be on and more information on the remainder of the fights on the card.

Rules set for Mayweather vs Nasukawa:

3 Rounds of 3 minutes each of boxing There will be no judges scoring the bout If both men are standing at the end of three rounds, the bout will be ruled a draw The bout will be contested in 8 ounce boxing gloves The bout will be contested at 147 pounds The result of the fight will not be reflected on either Floyd Mayweather’s or Tenshin Nasukawa’s professional records.

Where you can watch it:

You can watch the fight (and the event) on Fite TV – but not from the US, Canada, Mexico and Japan. The fight will be broadcasted on Fuji TV in Japan.

What time it would be on:

The prelims start at 3 pm JST. Which is at 2 pm HKT/SGT.

What are the other fights on the card:

Here are all of the other fights on the card, including a super fight between Bellator Bantamweight Champion Darrion Caldwell and Rizin Champion Kyoji Horiguchi.

Brazilian behemoth Gabi Garcia is also on the card.

MAIN CARD

Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa – special boxing exhibition

Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi – for bantamweight title

Kanna Asakura vs. Ayaka Hamasaki – for women’s super atomweight title

Brandon Halsey vs. Jiri Prochazka

Gabi Garcia vs. Barbara Nepomuceno

Daron Cruickshank vs. Damien Brown

Mika Nagano vs. Miyuu Yamamoto

PRELIMINARY CARD

Kazuyuki Miyata vs. Erson Yamamoto

Johnny Case vs. Yusuke Yachi

Yuki Motoya vs. Justin Scoggins

Ulka Sasake vs Manel Kape

Shinju Nozawa Auclair vs Justyna Haba

Tyson Nobumitsu vs Tofiq Musayev

Rena vs Samantha Jean-Francois

You can follow all the live updates, results and play by play action from the main card on our live blog that you can access HERE.