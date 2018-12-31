LIVE: Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa – updates, streaming, scores, results, watch live

Floyd Mayweather takes on Tenshin Nasukawa in a year end gala show at Rizin 14 in the Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan.

You can live stream the event on Fite.tv but the special exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Tenshin Nasukawa – which will be a 3 round boxing contest with no judges – will not be telecasted to audiences in the US, Canada, Mexico or Japan.

If the fight goes the full three rounds, it will be ruled a draw. Either way, the result of the fight will not register on Floyd Mayweather’s perfect 50-0 boxing record or on Tenshin Nasukawa’s 28-0 kickboxing/ 4-0 MMA record.

The exhibition will be contested in the 147 pound weight class.

Floyd Mayweather last competed against former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor in a boxing bout in 2017 – and finished the Irishman in the tenth round. After that, he has often times teased a rematch with McGregor in MMA and even invited current UFC Lightweight Champion and fellow undefeated fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov into the boxing ring.

However, he returns against Nasukawa in what is considered to be a big money exhibition fight.

The remainder of the card features Bellator Bantamweight Champion Darrion Caldweld traverse half the world to challenge Rizin Champion and former UFC contender Kyoji Horiguchi in a super fight. Gabi Garcia is also on the card.

Here are all the other fights on the card:

MAIN CARD

Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa – special boxing exhibition

Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi – for bantamweight title

Kanna Asakura vs. Ayaka Hamasaki – for women’s super atomweight title

Brandon Halsey vs. Jiri Prochazka

Gabi Garcia vs. Barbara Nepomuceno

Daron Cruickshank vs. Damien Brown

Mika Nagano vs. Miyuu Yamamoto

PRELIMINARY CARD

Kazuyuki Miyata vs. Erson Yamamoto

Johnny Case vs. Yusuke Yachi

Yuki Motoya vs. Justin Scoggins

Ulka Sasake vs Manel Kape

Shinju Nozawa Auclair vs Justyna Haba

Tyson Nobumitsu vs Tofiq Musayev

Rena vs Samantha Jean-Francois