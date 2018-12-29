5 Possible fights for Brock Lesnar’s UFC return

While there’s still a lot that we need to get through before Brock Lesnar makes his return to mixed martial arts, it certainly feels like we’re getting closer and closer every day. With that in mind, many fans and media members alike have already begun speculating as to who his return opponent may be – and we’ve decided to throw out five names of our own.

We understand that there’s going to be a great deal of pushback regarding the possibility of Brock even stepping foot inside the Octagon again, but as we all know, money talks in this sport. Brock Lesnar is a draw and if he’s fit and healthy, he’ll be fighting in the UFC at some point during 2019.

So as we begin to steer into that skid, let’s take a look at five realistic – and intriguing – fights for the former Heavyweight king as the rumours regarding his future continue to plague the division.

Jon Jones

He called him out after UFC 214 and while that may have been a year and a half ago, that doesn’t mean we don’t still want to see it. Jones vs Lesnar is a fascinating fight, mainly because we don’t know how Jon would look at heavyweight. Some argue it’d be a mismatch, but we think it’d be a lot of fun.

Daniel Cormier

This is the fight that we’ve actually seen some build towards in 2018, with Brock Lesnar confronting DC after his big win at UFC 226. All signs point towards a Cormier win but we have no idea how Brock is going to look after more than two years since his last fight, and it’s that sense of the unknown which draws us in.

Stipe Miocic

Another man who was heavily involved in that UFC 226 ordeal is former champion Stipe Miocic, who has a bone to pick with Lesnar to put it lightly. Not only did The Beast Incarnate insult him immediately after his defeat, but he’s also taking the fight that Miocic believes he is owed. Anyone for a number one contender’s fight?

Junior Dos Santos

This fight was meant to go down in the wake of their Ultimate Fighter season together, but it never quite came to fruition. Now, all these years later, dos Santos is on a decent run of form and it’d be intriguing to see how they both match up against each other. Sure, it might be over in less than a minute, but that’s the fun of it all.

Alexander Volkov

We just love the dynamic between these two. One is an Incredible Hulk-like figure, and the other is a towering Russian warrior. Brock Lesnar would likely try to wrestle him whereas Volkov would be more than happy to march forward, but we can’t figure out who would come out on top. If Lesnar took this fight and won, then he surely would’ve earned a shot at the belt – if only because of his name value alone.