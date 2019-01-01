5 things Jon Jones has to do to repair his image with MMA fans

Every single one of us has a different theory or thought process when it comes to Jon Jones. The guy has been a hero, he’s been a villain and he’s been everything in between, and it seems as if there’s never going to be a universal consensus one way or the other.

But, in many ways, there doesn’t need to be. Everyone has their own opinion and while many of us don’t like it, the bottom line is that Bones is the new Light Heavyweight Champion once again.

It’s the title that he was, and has never been, defeated for, but there’s a bigger picture to all of this than just the fight. Many fans are still unwilling to accept him back as the triumphant ‘GOAT’ that he’s proposed to be, and there are some steps that need to be taken before we can get to that point.

Be His True Self

This false narrative that Jon Jones is a ‘good guy’ seems to have been thrown around multiple times over the years, and it’s becoming less and less believable. He just seems to come across as being rather fake, and even if that isn’t the case, he needs to figure out who he is.

During one press conference he’s thanking the fans and promising to do better, and in the next, he’s belittling a reporter for asking a perfectly legitimate question.

Stop Trying To Bait Daniel Cormier

Jon has beaten Daniel Cormier twice and while those victories may be viewed as controversial given his doping violations, Cormier himself has accepted that he was defeated by Jon on those two occasions. So then, what on earth does he have to gain from trying to beat DC a third time?

All he’s doing is bringing on more abuse from fans who will happily point out the difference in character between the two champions.

Go On A Clean Streak

The supplements may have been tainted.

Even if that’s the case, every fighter is responsible for what they put into their body. Jon needs to be far less careless because, to be perfectly honest, he’s starting to ruin his legacy.

If he can go on a five year run or so in which he doesn’t test positive at all, then perhaps the worries will start to fade.

Charity Work

You don’t need to dangle the carrot of paying $100,000 towards charity IF you get another fight against Daniel Cormier – just pay the money. If you’re serious about turning a corner then do something like this without any strings attached.

Show humility in victory

Finish Alexander Gustafsson: mission accomplished.

Now comes the small task of showing the same kind of humility he did immediately after the second Cormier fight, which he didn’t quite seem to maintain. He’s already apologised to the reporter he insulted earlier in the week, but he’s also created weird beef for himself with Anthony Smith and Chael Sonnen.

Just another day in the life of the champ, I guess.