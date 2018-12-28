What happens in Inglewood: UFC 232 Predictions

UFC 232 goes down this weekend, as the promotion brings what has been a hectic 2018 schedule to an end. It’s fair to say we’ve seen a lot of crazy things since January 1st, but you could certainly argue that nothing has been quite as bizarre as this entire card being moved from Las Vegas to California.

While many other media members will go into more detail about the matter it’s hardly a story we can ignore, yet while that may be the case, we’re still going to try and highlight the positives scheduled for this event – because there are a lot of them.

All 13 scraps are going to be absolute wars, and we’re going to run down who we think will walk out of Inglewood with their hand raised high.

Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson – Light Heavyweight Championship

It’s the fight that everyone is talking about, both for good and bad reasons. In terms of the scrap itself, though, it’s going to be fascinating to see how these two men match up in comparison to five years ago. They’re extremely dynamic but it feels like Jones has that extra edge which could make him even more dangerous than ever before, and we’ve seen Gustafsson get finished before. We believe Bones will win back the Light Heavyweight Championship in emphatic fashion, but the critics will still be there – and so they should be.

Jon Jones via TKO

Cris Cyborg vs Amanda Nunes – Women’s Featherweight Championship

Amanda Nunes has shocked the world before, but we don’t think she’s going to do it again. Her boxing could certainly cause Cyborg problems but she’s been able to take a shot before, and she only seems to be getting better as the years go on. She feels like an unstoppable force and while Nunes is a world class talent, she’s certainly lost some of her momentum in recent years. We’re anticipating a classic that goes into the championship rounds, but Cyborg takes home the win.

Cris Cyborg via TKO

Carlos Condit vs Michael Chiesa

Carlos Condit is an absolute warrior and he’ll go down in history as a truly great welterweight – but his time has been and gone. Michael Chiesa appears to have a new source of motivation at this weight, which is something we haven’t seen in Carlos for a long time. We hate to see a legend go out on his back, but this could well be the end of the road for the former interim champ.

Michael Chiesa via submission

Ilir Latifi vs Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson has been on a nice run lately but Ilir Latifi appears to be hungrier than he has been in a long time, with his win over OSP back in February signifying that. As much as we’d love to see this go the distance, we feel like this could be over pretty fast.

Ilir Latifi via KO

Chad Mendes vs Alexander Volkanovski

What a tremendous fight. We’re talking about two of the very best featherweights in the game today, and we’re anticipating an absolute war. These two are so unbelievably precise with their boxing but when you combine that with Chad’s wrestling ability, we think that’s going to be enough to get him the victory.

Chad Mendes via unanimous decision

Andrei Arlovski vs Walt Harris

You never can quite tell what you’re going to get with an Andrei Arlovski fight, but we’re going to go out on a limb here and suggest this could be one of the final times we see him in the UFC. Walt has had some mixed fortunes in the promotion, but we think he’s got enough in the tank to grind this one out.

Walt Harris via TKO

Cat Zingano vs Megan Anderson

As much as we love Cat Zingano and Megan Anderson, we can picture this being quite a slow fight with both women trying to grind out the result. Cat won back in July whereas Anderson hasn’t tasted success inside the cage for almost two years, and we think Alpha will just about be able to wrestle towards the finish line.

Cat Zingano via split decision

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Petr Yan

Petr Yan is a bad, bad man. He has a collection of tools in his arsenal which is always a terrifying prospect, and he’s just dying to get another major win under his belt. It won’t be one-sided, but Petr will get it done.

Petr Yan via TKO

BJ Penn vs Ryan Hall

Nobody wants to see BJ Penn suffer yet another loss, but one way or another, it feels like this is going to be his final fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship – unless they finally put together a UFC Hawaii card. We’re backing Hall to get the sub here, which hopefully leads to him getting a top 15 opponent.

Ryan Hall via submission

Andre Ewell vs Nathaniel Wood

Andre Ewell is good – but Nathaniel Wood is on another level right now. British fans have been conditioned to be let down by many of their top stars but Wood seems to be flying under the radar on this card, to the point where we think he’ll put on a bit of a show for the Cali crowd.

Nathaniel Wood via TKO

Uriah Hall vs Bevon Lewis

This is one of those fights that could legitimately go either way, with both guys possessing insane finishing power. We’re going to go with the veteran Uriah Hall, kickstarting one big final winning streak.

Uriah Hall via KO

Curtis Millender vs Siyar Bahadurzada

Siyar Bahadurzada has a great deal of hype behind him but we’re backing Curtis Millender to derail that, likely in a manner that probably won’t be all too pretty.

Curtis Millender via unanimous decision

Brian Kelleher vs Montel Jackson

As much as Montel Jackson has impressed us throughout the course of his early career, he seemed to panic when he first arrived into the Octagon back in the summer. We can’t see him overcoming a guy like Brian Kelleher who has been in some wars, and knows how to get the job done in the UFC with a 3-2 record in the promotion.

Brian Kelleher via unanimous decision