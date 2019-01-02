5 most unbelievable Chinese martial arts techniques of all time

The Chinese have been revolutionising the world of martial arts for what feels like forever, and that’s no exaggeration. They’ve been creating techniques for hundreds of years that many still use to this day, and for that, you can only commend their commitment to the sport.

Some are slightly more complicated than others whereas some are slightly more well known, but whatever the case may be, they’re all worth talking about. For the sake of time we’ve condensed them down into five of our very favourites, although the list could easily be four or five times as long.

If you spot any errors or specifics that need to be rectified then let us know, as the beauty of martial arts is that we’re all continuing to learn and develop with each and every passing day.

Sanshou

The thing that we love about Sanshou, above all else, is the origin. It was initially created by the Chinese military with the intent being to combine Kung fu and actual modern fighting techniques – which seems to indicate an early idea of ‘mixed’ martial arts. In terms of famous fighters the likes of Zabit Magomedsharipov, Eduard Folayang and Cung Le are all known to have practised the art.

Shaolin Kung Fu

Shaolin kung fu is one of the oldest styles still in existence, and while this isn’t the prime example, it is one of the most shocking to watch. It somehow allows you to achieve a state of zen and toughness that renders you much more difficult to beat in combat than the average man, which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given that it’s well over 1500 years old.

Fu Jow Pai

Quick, efficient, ruthless. Those are three of the many words we’d use to describe Fu Jow Pai, which is often dubbed as a Tiger Claw style of fighting. It’s unique in the sense that tearing, clawing and ‘ripping’ tend to be amongst the main techniques, which often leaves any kind of opposition in a pretty bad state. It obviously wouldn’t be entirely sanctioned in today’s world of MMA, but the Chinese won’t care about that.

Tongbeiquan

When you’re at maximum range it can be exceedingly difficult to engage in an efficient form of striking, which is why Tongbeiquan is so important. It allows you to accumulate great power from a position that would often seem vulnerable, and the aim is to catch your opponent off guard. It can be risky given that one big miss could leave you open to a counter attack, but if you land it, it’s one hell of a feeling.

Tan Tui

At its core, Tan Tui is based around the idea of a front snapping kick – and we absolutely love it. If you can master the kick then it can be incredibly dangerous to your opponent because no matter which part of the body it lands on, it’s virtually guaranteed to cause some damage. You can throw it from anywhere, and it often looks so beautiful in action.