Very good chance it will be Whyte – Hearn on Joshua’s next opponent

Anthony Joshua could be set for an April date with Dillian Whyte, according to Eddie Hearn.

Eddie Hearn said there is a “very, very good chance” Dillian Whyte will be Anthony Joshua’s next opponent following his knockout victory over Dereck Chisora on Saturday but added that there is a chance the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion will not honour his scheduled Wembley date in April.

Joshua climbed from his commentary position to confront Whyte after being called out by his fellow Briton following the fight in London.

The 29-year-old has been frustrated in his attempts to make a bout with WBC champion Deontay Wilder and a likely rematch between the American and Tyson Fury means the unification of the division may have to wait longer still.

Wembley has been booked for April 13 but Joshua is yet to nail down an opponent, although promoter Hearn suggested Whyte – angered by Joshua’s assertion that he was third in line behind Wilder and Fury – could now be in pole position.

“He’s earned the right,” said Hearn. “Firstly I expect at the end of January, when the WBO make their decision, they’ll install Dillian as the mandatory for the WBO world title. He’s also number one with the WBC. I think the WBO mandatory is due September 31, so even if he doesn’t fight him in April… We’ve got to sit down with Dillian and his team and see if there’s a deal to be done for April.

“I don’t believe that Wilder will fight Joshua, so therefore we need to sit down immediately and see if there’s a deal to be done.

“Dillian has become a pay-per-view fighter in his own right. He’s had two back-to-back pay per views that have done fantastic numbers, both of them have been Fight-of-the-Year contenders against [Joseph] Parker and Chisora, so he’s in a great place.

“There’s no secret that Joshua wants the undisputed fight but he also wants to fight Dillian Whyte.

“It’s quite unusual for Joshua to get up on the apron but he wants to fight Dillian Whyte because there is history. It would do 100,000 [fans] at Wembley.

“If there’s a deal to be done for that fight, there’s a very, very good chance it will be next. But there are other fights he’s looking at and there are other fights Dillian’s looking at.

“I do feel Dillian deserves a world title shot and he’s either in his prime or quickly approaching his prime. That is the time to strike and him against AJ is an unbelievable fight.”

Hearn added that time was running out to finalise details for April 13 and that Joshua could be removed from the card altogether if a deal cannot be done.

“If it’s an April 13 date at Wembley, you’d need it on sale by the end of January,” added Hearn.

“I think he’s about 80 per cent likely to fight at Wembley on April 13.”