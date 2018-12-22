5 Hollywood actors that legitimately know how to fight

You may not be a big fan of movies and you may even have a vendetta against the concept of Hollywood as a whole, but even so, it’s fairly difficult not to respect any actors who decide to train in any form of martial arts.

It’s a phenomenal journey to go on, and along the way, you learn quite a lot about yourself.

These five individuals are all fairly well known in the realms of the ‘celebrity’ world, but don’t be fooled by their title of being an ‘actor’. If necessary, they could just as easily flip a switch and engage anyone in combat who they feel may have wronged them.

Not everyone is going to respect or even appreciate the sacrifice required to train in combat sports, but we can’t imagine all too many of those critics will be reading this.

Jason Statham

You don’t get a body like Jason Statham’s from lying around. The actor has trained in a variety of different martial arts throughout the years, and even conducts his own stunts. He’s always looking to improve not only in the world of acting, but also in regards to his physical condition. Some may not like his movies, but it’s virtually impossible not to love his work ethic.

Keanu Reeves

Courtesy of his breakthrough role in The Matrix, Keanu Reeves has taken part in a variety of different martial arts throughout his career. He seemingly fell in love with jiu-jitsu as he still trains to this day, in addition to krav maga, boxing, karate and judo. So while he may not give off the aura of someone who can twist your arm in a thousand different ways, trust us, he can.

Guy Ritchie

The majority of film fans will know the name Guy Ritchie, and his closest followers will be well aware of just how talented this man is – and we don’t just mean in the acting world. He has trained in BJJ for a long time now, even becoming a black belt under the tutelage of Renzo Gracie just a few years ago.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy has fluctuated in weight and appearance many, many times over the years, but starting with his role in Warrior a few years back, everything began to change. His physique came on leaps and bounds, and he then engaged in a series of different training methods related to mixed martial arts. He kept up that kind of pace for roles like Bane and Venom, too.

John Cusack

John Cusack is no part timer, ladies and gentlemen. He means business. He has trained in kickboxing under Benny Urquidez for well over twenty years, starting off with his role in Say Anything. He has a level six black belt in the sport, and even now that he’s moved into his fifties, we still get the feeling that the majority of us wouldn’t stand a chance against the actor.