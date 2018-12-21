5 possible opponents for Conor McGregor in 2019

Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts, and it’s not even really that close. The Irishman has been able to do things that many previously thought impossible, from generating more than 2 million pay per view buys for one event to becoming a simultaneous two-weight world champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

However, many fans have soured on The Notorious One in the last few years – and his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 certainly didn’t help matters.

While he still has a tremendous amount of star power, many fans and media members believe that he needs to right the wrong of the loss in some way, shape or form during his next bout. Alas, some believe he’ll never compete again, whereas others are hopeful that he’s still got a good few fights left.

Nate Diaz

We’ve seen it twice, and we’re all tied up at 1-1. Nate Diaz shocked the world in their first encounter, before Conor McGregor dug deep to win the second. A third and likely final fight between the two has long since been rumoured, but nothing has been put in stone. While we may just be far too hopeful, here, it seems like there’s a chance 2019 could be the year.

Al Iaquinta

Quite simply put – very few people would’ve thought this fight was on the cards just twelve months ago. Now, however, in the wake of his loss to Khabib and his impressive win over Kevin Lee, Al Iaquinta seems to be right back in the hunt for another title shot. He’s the kind of fighter that just won’t go away, which would make for a seriously tasty fight against Conor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nobody really believes that McGregor deserves an immediate rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, but after the success that was UFC 229 (financially speaking), you’d have to imagine that the promotion are seriously considering it. This is probably more likely to come in the second half of 2019, potentially after the Irishman gets another fight under his belt first.

Max Holloway

These two men went toe to toe way back in the summer of 2013, with McGregor coming out on top. Of course, Conor and Max have both come a long way since then, and it feels like it’d be a much more competitive fight this time around. It’d probably take place at featherweight given that’s where both men have won a title, although a lightweight showdown would also be quite interesting.

Anderson Silva

We’re going to be blunt here: we don’t want to see this. While Anderson Silva may be one of the greatest fighters of all time, a fight between the Brazilian and Conor McGregor just doesn’t seem to make all too much sense. It’s also a bit odd that he’s not choosing to focus on the task ahead of him in the form of Israel Adesanya, with pretty much every pundit and fan predicting a walkover for the Stylebender.