5 WWE stars who tried MMA and experienced failure

As much as we all like to think that we could compete in mixed martial arts, potentially at a high level, 99% of us can’t. It’s a sport reserved for some truly talented individuals and while you can ‘wing it’ to a certain degree in the early stages of your career, that’ll never last.

The following five professional wrestlers, who decided to give it a go, learnt that the hard way.

It’s not like we’re suggesting that they’re outright failures for giving it a go – far from it. We admire these men for putting everything on the line in the name of testing themselves, and that’s more than can be said for some pro wrestlers out there.

This isn’t a plea for them to stick to their day job as it’s just a reminder that not everyone can become a UFC Champion, or even compete anywhere near that level.

CM Punk

It’s safe to say people were apprehensive over the prospect of CM Punk transitioning over into mixed martial arts, and they were even more concerned when they discovered that he’d be jumping straight into the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Judging by his 0-2 record after decisive losses against Mickey Gall and Mike Jackson, it would seem as if the critics were right.

Alberto Del Rio

Alberto certainly didn’t have a terrible run in mixed martial arts by any stretch of the imagination, and he’s even considering coming back into the sport in 2019. However, it’s worth noting that when he came up against one of the best in the form of Mirko Cro Cop, he was no match for the Croatian and wound up losing courtesy of an emphatic head kick.

Sean O’Haire

The late Sean O’Haire was always one of the big ‘what ifs’ of professional wrestling, and as it turns out, it wasn’t just the squared circle he competed in. Sean had a 4-2 record in MMA which isn’t bad, although one of his losses was certainly a bad one. He went toe to toe with Butterbean in Pride, who has a history with fighting pro wrestlers, and his quick knockout loss confirmed that it probably wasn’t the best idea.

Steve Williams

Steve Williams had a solid amateur wrestling background, but that was never going to be enough to protect him from the savage knees of Alexey Ignashov. Steve tried his best but he couldn’t quite hang with the Bulgarian who, bizarrely enough, has only had two other MMA fights in his career – both of which also came against a pro wrestler in the form of Shinsuke Nakamura.

Bam Bam Bigelow

Bam Bam Bigelow is an intimidating individual, and it doesn’t seem like anyone would ever disagree with that assessment. However, it’s safe to say that Bam Bam was out of his depth when he went up against Kimo, who managed to submit him inside the first round.

At least it was quick, though, and thankfully he didn’t decide to test the waters in MMA again after that night way back in 1996.

(Photo Credits: Uproxx)