5 of the best MMA fighters from Cambodia

As we continue to run through our series of top five stars from countries throughout Southeast Asia, it’s important to keep things in perspective. While there have been disagreements over some of the entries and there will undoubtedly be more to come, the best part of all this is that there’s an open debate with many possible contenders at the forefront.

With that being said it’s time for us to move onto Cambodia, which is nation full of fighters with a chip on their shoulder. It almost seems as if they all universally feel like they’ve been undervalued, or continue to be undervalued, and their response is to go out there and prove themselves to the masses.

They leave it all out there as a general guideline, for better or worse, and that’s the way all fighters should be.

Chan Heng

While Chan Heng may have been inactive this year, that doesn’t erase the fact that he’s done a lot for Cambodian MMA during his time in the sport. His transition over to ONE Championship didn’t exactly go to plan but he’s still got eight professional wins to his name, and he’s the kind of warrior that will step in there against quite literally anyone that is put in front of him.

Thai Rithy

Aside from having one of the most terrifying stares in the game, Thai Rithy is also a really capable fighter. He’s also spent some time with ONE, even earning a knockout victory back in September 2017. He’s got a lethal submission game and a parade of fans would love to see him get back inside the cage, and they’ll get their wish as he’s set to return next month in a fascinating fight against Anthony Engelen.

Tharoth Sam

From the big screen to the cage and back – Tharoth Sam is the definition of a multi-platform star, and she’s got the winning record to prove it. All four of Little Frog’s wins have come via submission, and she has the kind range that makes her an intriguing star for the future. Here’s hoping that she makes her return, either to ONE or Full Metal Dojo, sooner rather than later.

Chan Rothana

Chan Rothana fights for the pride of Cambodia and we don’t think that’s an overstatement. He has the kind of tenacity that most fighters can only dream of, and there’s no way of denying his power – especially after his recent knockout win over Abro Fernandes. He’s coming into his prime at just the right time, and it feels like big things could be on the horizon in 2019 and beyond.

Meas Meu

Ironically enough Meas Meu has also experienced the full force of the aforementioned Anthony Engelen, but that certainly shouldn’t define his story. In his late 20s, Meas still has the world at his feet and while he’s struggled since making the move from FMD to ONE, we feel as if he could surprise a few people in his next outing.

Credits: Caoilte de Barra