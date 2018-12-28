5 reasons why the UFC doesn’t need Nick Diaz

The mixed martial arts world seems to have this fascination with Nick Diaz, and to a certain extent, we can understand it. He had a phenomenal run in Strikeforce and there was a great deal of anticipation surrounding his eventual move over to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Alas, that was a long time ago, and we can’t really understand what’s left to be gained from a relationship between the two parties.

While had some successful pay per views we question whether or not he’s still the kind of high level draw that everyone believes him to be, and while he’s an entertaining fighter, it certainly seems like there are far too many resources being spent up in an attempt to get him back inside the Octagon.

Perhaps he’s going to turn around and put together the run of his life, but until we see it, these five points that we’re about to run down still stand.

They Have Nate

While Nick may be a stand out member of the Diaz family, it’s Nate that has really been able to shine bright – especially in the UFC. His pair of fights against Conor McGregor put him on a whole new level of superstardom, and while his fight against Dustin Poirier may have fallen apart, it feels like the big money is in getting Nate back into the fold as opposed to his big brother.

He Trashes The Company

Every chance he gets, it seems and feels like Nick is more interested in talking trash about the UFC than anything else. While we can understand some of his grievances and while we can’t claim to know every single detail about the circumstances behind it all, why on earth would the UFC want to deal with that? We can’t exactly blame them for wanting to do it the easy way.

Losing Record

Nick Diaz has had four fights in with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and his record after the fact stands at 1-2 (1), with the no contest originally being a loss against Anderson Silva. That doesn’t exactly scream ‘moneymaker’ in our eyes, and while the likes of Mark Hunt have proven that it’s not all about your win record, it’s not like any of Nick’s fights with the promotion were overwhelmingly entertaining.

Purse Demand Too High

In Nick’s four UFC fights, these were his reported earnings: $500,000, $200,000, $200,000 and $200,000. Now we definitely think that fighters in the promotion should be given a bigger piece of the pie, but put yourself in Dana White’s shoes for a second. That’s a lot of money to commit to paying someone who is so unbelievably unpredictable.

Divisions Are Stacked

In recent weeks Diaz has been vocal about a series of different matters, not least of which is his ability to defeat welterweight king Tyron Woodley. Regardless of whether he wants to return at welterweight or middleweight, though, it feels like both of those divisions are already stacked enough without his presence.

(Photo Credits: Yahoo Sports)