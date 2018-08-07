When kids meet their sporting heroes

Can you remember what it’s like to be a child and look up to your sporting idols? The following compilations will help you remember.

With so much media focus on drama and controversy in the sporting world, sometimes it’s good to remember how children see their heroes.

And sometimes it’s also good to see how the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lebron James treat their youngest fans. It might just give you a new-found sense of respect for these superstar athletes.

But beware: The following heart-warming compilations might have you shedding a tear too.