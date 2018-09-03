It All Begins Here: UAAP Season 81 presser a success

As excitement continues to build up for the fans and students alike, the UAAP Season 81 is about to kick off on September 8, 2018 at the MOA Arena in Pasay City where the year-long festivities of sports commence after the first jump ball.

All eight participating schools were present in attendance as the UAAP Board of Trustees alongside with the coaches of the basketball teams in the annual press conference ahead of the opening of the UAAP season. In the said press conference, UAAP Season 81 President Mr. Nilo Ocampo highlighted this season’s theme, It All Begins Here.

“We believe that the careers of our student athletes are honed in the UAAP. Most of them, their career starts with the UAAP and end up in the PBA, or with national players and not only do they succeed in sports, but I would like them to remember that they are all scholars and not all of them will end up as players with basketball or will represent the country. They can end up in the corporate world and succeed,” Ocampo said. He then followed by saying the players should treasure their scholarships as it’s not just about playing but also studying.

The opening game of the season will see University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons and University of the East Red Warriors square up before the showdown between the hosts National University Bulldogs and University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers. The following day sees Far Eastern University Tamaraws face a rebuilding squad in De La Salle University Green Archers followed by the reigning champions Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles going up against final four and finals favorite Adamson University Soaring Falcons.

“The past four months have been very good for us, we prepared for UAAP 81. Definitely, we’re going to give our best every game. We’re going to compete and we’re going to try to sneak in wins if we can but we will make sure that the Warrior mentality and pride that we’ve been showing every training, our boys can’t wait to show it on the court,” said by UE Head Coach Joe Silva ahead of their tussle with the UP Fighting Maroons.

UP Head Coach Bo Perasol had a thing or two for his side as well by saying, “As far as UP is concerned, we can always say that we’re there to be able to compete with those stronger programs. We have been in the cellar for how many decades and this season is going to be a testament to the efforts we had put in to our program as far as our recruitment and preparations are concerned.”

The hosts’ head coach Jamike Jarin wanted to prove that NU will not be a walk in the park this season.

“We’re a very young team and we’re going to be very competitive this season and we’re always looking for motivation in the upcoming UAAP.”

Although UST Head Coach Aldin Ayo was not in attendance, his assistant coach Nap Garcia gave moving statements regarding the rebuilding process of their team.

“For us, with nine rookies, four hold-overs and two returnees. Every game, we’ll just be there to compete, we’ll try our best. No promises basta ang mantra namin ngayon it’s not already mayhem, coach Aldin has changed to Hail Mary. That’s what our chances would be with nine rookies but every game we’ll be there to compete,” (No promises but our mantra now is not mayhem [pertaining to coach Aldin’s monicker], coach Aldin changed it to Hail Mary), said Garcia.

Season 78 champions FEU Tamaraws are looking to get back to the podium with the help of head coach Olsen Racela.

“Ganado na kami dito sa darating na season. Lahat po ng kailangan naming gawin para maghanda dito sa darating na season ginawa na namin,” (We’re raring to go for this season. We’ve done everything to prepare for this season.) said coach Racela.

“This year, mas maraming games because mas familiar na kami sa isa’t isa. We’ve only lost Ron Dennison and Joe Trinidad. We’ve played in a couple of pocket tournaments and hopefully ready na kami talaga for this season,” (This year we played a lot of games since we’re more familiar to one another. Hopefully, we’re really ready for this season), added by the second year coach for the Tamaraws.

The Green Archers are coming into this season with an overhauled side but they are still gunning to bring the trophy back in their grasp. Head Coach Louis Gonzales said, “Every year, it is expected this team will be competitive. I have six rookies for this year and seven hold-overs but I’ll see to it as a rookie coach that you’ll still be seeing the same Animo spirit. We will fight until the end.”

With a lot of talent and promise under his command, Adamson head coach Don Allado is confident that they will be fighting for the title this year, starting off their season against the reigning champions Ateneo Blue Eagles. He said, “We know the task ahead of us will be huge, it’s going to be a daunting task but what is important here is that our guys are up to the challenge to face these tasks ahead of us.”

Finally, looking to defend the crown, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin put an emphasis to a day-to-day basis of an approach in retaining the trophy. He said, “We don’t really think in terms of defending the championship. We played a lot of games over the summer like everybody has and that gives you some feel for what’s coming up. We want to get to the process of getting comfortable in the games as quickly as we can but the only thing we’re worried about is Adamson who we’ll be seeing on Sunday.”

After all has been said and done, we now the players are ready, the coaches are ready and most importantly, the universities are ready in another tough battle ahead of them that will be starting this Saturday.

Photo Credits: Denver Lachica

