UAAP: Four bold predictions for Season 81

With UAAP basketball less than two weeks away, it is time for the most fun part of the offseason: bold predictions.

By definition, the likelihood of these bold predictions actually happening aren’t very high. But that won’t stop us from blurting our slightly educated, maybe biased, and mildly surprising takes. If they don’t happen, that’s why they are called bold predictions in the first place. But if they do, then you automatically earn unlimited bragging rights within your small circle of friends for the rest of time.

With that being said, it’s time to have some fun about Season 81:

1. No player will average 20 or more points per game

Last season, Ben Mbala of La Salle (24.1) and Alvin Pasaol of UE (20.6) averaged more than 20 points per game. This season, I don’t think the individual scorers of the league will be as consistently explosive.

Ben Mbala is gone. And even if Pasaol is still with the Red Warriors, teams are surely going to key in on him more this year knowing that UE doesn’t really have a lot of other threats. It would also be wise for Pasaol to learn how to be a better facilitator if he wants to be a better leader as well as to be seen as a more enticing pro prospect.

Other candidates that I believe have the best chances of averaging 20 points per game are arguably Paul Desiderio (UP), Bright Akhuetie (UP), Jerick Ahanmisi (Adamson), and Arvin Tolentino (FEU), but there are significant roadblocks for each of them.

Desiderio and Akhuetie are teammates who need to share just one basketball; they also have to share opportunities with the reigning Rookie of the Year and emerging Fighting Maroons star Juan Gomez De Liaño.

Adamson’s Ahanmisi could have a bounce back year and shoot the lights out of the UAAP courts, but it is unlikely for a relatively one-dimensional scorer to average 20-plus points for a whole UAAP season, especially when he also has other teammates – namely Jerie Pingoy and Papi Sarr – looking for resurgent individual seasons to share the court with.

The versatile Tolentino could definitely average 20 points per game, but FEU coach Olsen Racela likes to spread the minutes of his players, thus limiting the time given for Tolentino to achieve the feat. We also cannot rule out Tolentino being pulled out for prolonged stretches due to his lack of focus and discipline on the court.

2. UST will finish in last place for the third straight season

It must be difficult for the UST community to face the reality that their first-seeded finish in Season 78 (that eventually resulted in a Finals loss against FEU) has been followed-up with two straight last-place finishes in the league. Unfortunately for them, the Growling Tigers seem to be poised to make it a three-peat of last-place finishes in Season 81.

Despite the promise that UAAP Season 79 champion coach Aldin Ayo brings alongside UAAP Season 80 Juniors MVP CJ Cansino and his other recruits, Season 81 will probably still ultimately end up as a challenging season for the proud school from España. But unlike the previous two seasons where the program was in shambles and seemed directionless, Season 81 should at least give the UST faithful some hope for the future despite the present struggles.

3. The De La Salle Green Archers will miss the Final Four

This may not seem like a bold prediction to some. After all, La Salle did lose Aldin Ayo, the coach that helped them win the Season 79 championship, Ben Mbala, the best player in the league, and Ricci Rivero, the supposed heir apparent to being the next big UAAP superstar, after Season 80. But given La Salle’s winning tradition and their basketball program’s reputation as one of the best in the country, it should be considered bold.

This is not to say that La Salle’s current roster doesn’t have the talent to get in the Final Four. With veterans such as Aljun Melecio, Kib Montalbo, and Andrei Cacarut, promising big men Santi Santillan and Justine Baltazar, as well as some talented recruits like Taane Samuel, Brandon Bates, and Encho Serrano, the Green Archers will definitely be in contention for a Final Four slot all season long.

The biggest problem I see going against La Salle’s favor is the fact that they were so reliant on Ben Mbala’s dominance to win games in the past two seasons that no one on their roster right now has proven that they can lead and produce for a team that is wants to be considered among the league’s elite. With Ateneo, FEU, Adamson, NU, and UP all presumed to be legitimate Final Four contenders as well, the road to the semifinals is going to be tough for a La Salle team in transition. Add in the fact that new head coach Louie Gonzalez – although highly regarded by members of the La Salle basketball community – is also an unproven tactician in the UAAP, and it makes sense to see the boys from Taft just missing out on the Final Four.

4. Arvin Tolentino will make the Mythical Five

I’ve been a big believer of Arvin Tolentino ever since he won the NCAA Juniors Finals MVP for the San Beda Red Cubs in his final year in high school. Needless to say, I have been generally disappointed with how his UAAP career has turned out so far. But despite having a relatively underwhelming collegiate career so far for a player with his abilities, I would like to believe that Season 81 will be the season that he puts it all together.

Despite his playing time being limited to only 18.3 minutes per game last season due to concerns about his focus and discipline, Tolentino still led FEU in scoring (12.3 points) and finished second in rebounding (5.9 rebounds), which is a testament to his talent. The past year has also provided Tolentino with many learning experiences. He was suspended for an important elimination round game against La Salle due to unsportsmanlike behavior. He also experienced being eliminated in the Final Four by Ateneo, his former school, before seeing them eventually go on to win championship. In the off-season, he was then selected to be part of the “23 for ’23” Gilas Cadets program that also competed in the Filoil preseason tournament. This gave Tolentino the opportunity to play with the best young players in the country today, which hopefully made him realize the different aspects of his game that he needs to improve on.

Hopefully, Tolentino uses all these rich experiences to make himself a better player and realize his full potential.

