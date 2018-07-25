Roundtable: 2018 Commissioner’s Cup Finals

DESPITE posting identical win-loss records in the regular season, two of the league’s perennial powerhouses in Ginebra and San Miguel have found their groove as they are set to face-off in this year’s iteration of the Commissioner’s Cup.

Today, our digital ambassadors here on FOX Sports PH chime in on their thoughts about the said series, which will start tomorrow:

1. With this series featuring a bevy of marquee players, what specific match up are you looking into this series?

Jordan Samar: For this series in particular, I am definitely looking forward to the Fajardo-Slaughter match up. Their entry to the league was deemed as one of the league’s main selling points, especially back then. However, things did not go according to plan but with both of them coming together, I expect some shades of the CESAFI days to spill over between these two behemoths.

Lawrence Fernandez: Of course, I’m looking forward to the match-up between Justin Brownlee and Renaldo Balkman. Given that they have been teammates at Alab Pilipinas before, they know each other’s moves very well. That familiarity will help their respective teams plan their defensive schemes accordingly. Though Brownlee is giving up a few inches, it doesn’t mean though that Balkman will have a walk in the park.

Another interesting match-up would be June Mar Fajardo against Greg Slaughter. Finally, they have met in a final series and I hope that this could be a start of their long-delayed rivalry. As four-time MVP, expect Fajardo to muscle his way through Slaughter’s defense. Meanwhile, Slaughter will have to use his medium range shot and height advantage to throw The Kraken off his game.

Jonas Reyes: June Mar Fajardo against Greg Slaughter. The Commissioner’s Cup Finals pits these two giants for the first time in a title series. For at least four games, we will see how Slaughter, now free of injuries, matches up with a former CESAFI rival in Fajardo. Previous championship series between San Miguel and Ginebra deprived fans of this gargantuan matchup, due to injuries to Slaughter.

Khristian Ibarrola: There are so many great things to look forward to in this series but the one I’m most excited for the most is the impending clash between former Alab teammates Justin Brownlee and Renaldo Balkman. The story line pretty much writes itself; you got a player on track to become one of the greatest imports of all time, against a former troubled reinforcement who turned a new leaf and is out for redemption. Brownlee, obviously, is the more potent offensive weapon, but Balkman is the ultimate glue-guy who does everything on the floor. Basketball is still a team game, but I believe whichever import outplays his counterpart will definitely boost his team’s chances on winning the title. I’m also thrilled for the fans as well, since these sister squads are two of the most popular franchises in the PBA today.

2. What are the keys for Ginebra in winning the series?

Jordan Samar: Tim Cone teams are normally tough and defensive-oriented and it wouldn’t be any different for this series. Almost all of Ginebra’s wins have their opponents score less than 100 points, and I think they have a unique set of personnel who can implement his philosophy with guys like Scottie Thompson, Greg Slaughter, Japeth Aguilar, Joe DeVance in the fold. They also need to out-rebound the Beermen to limit their possessions as well.

Lawrence Fernandez: First, Ginebra must get their transition offense going from the opening tip-off. They have players who are faster that those in the San Miguel roster and wearing the Beermen starters off will be an advantage for the Gin Kings given SMB’s short rotation.

Second, they have to convert their medium range and outside shots. San Miguel is a menacing defensive team in the interior thanks to Fajardo, Balkman, Standhardinger, Santos, and Nabong. If they can convert their perimeter shots, they can make these big guys cover spots that they are uncomfortable with. In effect, that opens up the lanes for Tenorio, Thompson, and Mercado to exploit.

Third, their bench should get going on offense. San Miguel’s starters are better offensively. However, that production slows down when the reserves come in. Therefore, there must be consistent production from the Ginebra bench especially from Mercado, Chan, Ferrer, and DeVance for them to win.

Fourth, deny the passing lanes aggressively. Once the Beermen get their offensive flow, they’d be hard to contain. The Gin Kings should look at how Alaska won Game Three of their semifinal series against San Miguel. Their third quarter explosion was due to terrific shooting and pressure defense. That’s how you stand a chance against a poised team like San Miguel.

Jonas Reyes: Defensively, Ginebra has to limit the production and touches of Fajardo at the post. The Gin Kings also have to prevent San Miguel’s three-point shooters from heating up beyond the arc. On offense, Ginebra has to find a solution to San Miguel’s zone defense. It’s the defensive ploy that Coach Leo Austria turn to whenever the Beermen are down by a huge deficit. Also, the locals have to put in significant numbers to support their prolific import Justin Brownlee. Aside from Slaughter and Tenorio, expected to contribute for the Gin Kings are Joe DeVance, Jeff Chan and Scottie Thompson. Expect the Tim Cone’s triangle offense to be in full operation during this series.

Khristian Ibarrola: Like every other team who faced San Miguel before, the key will still be how they will neutralize Fajardo’s dominance. It will be vital for guys like Greg Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar to be able to handle Fajardo by single coverage, as double teams will only open up the floor for San Miguel’s plethora of shooters. They must also be mindful of their opponent’s stellar guard play, as the trio of Marcio Lassiter, Alex Cabagnot, and Chris Ross can put points in the board in a hurry. The team’s outside snipers should also be able to match-up with the Beermen’s firepower, as guys like LA Tenorio, Sol Mercado, and Kevin Ferrer must be able to consistently drain open looks from the great beyond. New recruit Jeff Chan has yet to find his stroke since joining Ginebra, and there’s no better time for a breakout game than in the biggest stage.

3. What are the keys for San Miguel in winning the series?

Jordan Samar: San Miguel’s roster is basically too good so it is just a matter of finding the right rotations and lineups in order for them to win. More than anything, their high-octane offense would be the main key as they are second overall in average points per game (106.4). If I were Austria, I would consider giving some minutes to some guys off the bench, especially with this series expected to go the distance. Coach Leo Austria would definitely have his work cut out for him in dealing with a chess match against Tim Cone.

Lawrence Fernandez: First, keep their offensive flow going. When they move the ball well, great things happen. They have five scorers in their starting unit who can score big at any given night. The Beermen must be patient in their half court set to find the open man and not be tempted to duel with Ginebra in fastbreak opportunities.

Second, they must put a shadow on Brownlee. He is such a versatile import that he can go on a scoring rampage or act as a decoy to let his teammates score. Mind you that in Ginebra’s Game Three win over Rain or Shine, Brownlee scored 44 of Ginebra’s 75 points. He has the capacity to change the outcome of a game by himself. If the Beermen can limit his production, it would be hard for the Gin Kings to win.

Third, negate Scottie Thompson’s impact. San Miguel has the personnel to cover the Ginebra frontcourt. They also have an edge on the backcourt. But when Thompson ignites with his shooting and his hustle plays, it rubs off to the entire squad. Thompson is the catalyst of Ginebra’s energy on the court and the Beermen must make sure that he cannot create an impact.

Fourth, pace their starters. The Beermen must be cautious with the minutes that their first five is logging. A freak injury would derail their hopes of a grand slam. Given their deep roster especially in the forward and center positions, their starters should not log more than 40 minutes a game to keep them fresh for a long series. Otherwise, they might be gassed when crunch time comes.

Jonas Reyes: The Beermen have to avoid getting buried early under a huge deficit, similar to their semifinal series against the Alaska Aces. Against a veteran team like Ginebra, the same mistake of having a flat start may not augur well for San Miguel. They also have to negate and silence the Ginebra crowd early with a fluid and disciplined play. They have to avoid turnovers which normally leads to a Ginebra fastbreak. Lastly, Marcio Lassiter, Arwind Santos and Alex Cabagnot have to knock down those jump shots consistently. They have to be dependable outside threats to backstop their inside operators Fajardo and Balkman.

Khristian Ibarrola: San Miguel is still the team to beat and they just need to stick to their fundamentals by coming out with a complete team effort for the entire series. Given Ginebra’s “homecourt advantage”, San Miguel should keep the crowd out of it from the get-go by coming out strong and building a sizable advantage as early as possible. It’s going to be easier said than done, considering Ginebra’s penchant for overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds, but the team’s superior team defense should be able to do the trick. The team must also stretch out its rotation, considering this series could go as long as 7 games. Coach Leo Austria is notorious for sticking to his best 5 or 6 players, but the stacked team now have the luxury of having guys like Christian Standhandinger, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, and Kelly Nabong, who can provide meaningful minutes.

4. Who will emerge victorious in this finals series, and in how many games?

Jordan Samar: I would say it will be the Beermen in six games.

Lawrence Fernandez: San Miguel will win in six games.

Jonas Reyes: Tough pick, but I expect the Finals series to reach Game 7. And in a long series, I would give the slight advantage to the defending champions, the San Miguel Beermen. Their championship experience will become a factor if the series goes the full route.

Khristian Ibarrola: My money is on San Miguel completing the Grand Slam. No doubt coach Tim Cone will have plenty of tricks up his sleeve, but I still don’t see any PBA team capable of beating the Beermen Dynasty. It will be a very competitive and entertaining series, but I have the Beermen winning a deciding Game 7.

