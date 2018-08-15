PBA: Governor’s Cup import preview

IMPORTS are an integral part of the league’s 43-year history as they helped set the bar higher in terms of competition.

From former NBA players to international journeymen, these standouts have surely provided the PBA something to watch for especially in these import-laden conferences.

As this year’s iteration of the Governor’s Cup is just around the corner, FOX Sports PH takes a preview on the reinforcements that will be bannered by different teams.

Alaska Aces

After failing to make it to the playoffs last season, the Alaska Aces definitely have plans to change that starting by recruiting former NBA player Mike Harris. The former Houston Rocket has been making tours around the world for the past few years – having played in countries like Ukraine, Puerto Rico, Lebanon, and China. His last pro team was the Vaqueros de Bayamón ball club in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league in Puerto Rico.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings

Fresh off from winning the Commissioner’s Cup title, resident import Justin Brownlee will make his fifth tour of duty with the league’s most popular ball club. Known for his humble, yet strong demeanor, Brownlee will have a big target on his back as he is gunning for his third straight Governor’s Cup championship.

Blackwater Elite

Former NBA swing man Henry Walker was brought here by the Blackwater management during the latter part of the Commissioner’s Cup in order to establish team chemistry with the team as they are looking to build on their almost-upset bid in the playoffs last season as the eighth seed. Already familiar with the Philippine basketball scene, Walker will have his work cut out from him to bring the Elite to new heights.

Northport Batang Pier

Team owner Mikee Romero would have to hope that their re-branding would usher in a new era for the Batang Pier squad after failing to make the playoffs in the season prior. And it all starts with former Kent State stalwart Rashad Woods – who has had quite an impressive international resume after playing in Mexico and in the Middle East. His explosiveness and unhinged motor would be a welcome addition for the team.

Columbian Dyip

With the franchise struggling to go for the extra mile, they have tapped the services of former NBA draft candidate in Akeem Wright – who also has made multiple stops in different countries such as Canada, Israel, Sweden, Finland, Ukraine, Spain, Argentina, Cyprus, New Zealand, and countries in the Middle East as well. He will be tasked to do almost everything, especially on the offensive end for the Dyip given his versatility to play multiple positions.

Meralco Bolts

Is this finally the time for the Bolts to win it all?

After suffering runner-up finishes in back-to-back Governor’s Cups, the Bolts are set to bring in again the burly Allen Durham to bolster their squad. Expect the two-time PBA Best Import awardee to be hungry from the get-go with his game predicated on playing bully ball down in the interior.

