Potential trades the Alaska Aces could pursue with Calvin Abueva

After indefinitely suspending Calvin Abueva in the middle of the Commissioner’s Cup, are the Alaska Aces ready to move on from ‘The Beast’?

Trade rumors are nothing new for PBA teams, particularly for the league’s biggest stars. Due to their talent and marketability, it is only natural for teams and fans to dream of how these stars will benefit their respective teams. Most of the time these rumors end up being nothing more than baseless speculation.

But there are times when the signs leading up to a trade are difficult to ignore — a dip in performance, conflict with the team, the emergence of other teammates, success in spite of the player’s absence, and yes, the non-stop barrage of media outlets.

The Alaska Aces’ Calvin Abueva has been involved in countless trade rumors over the years, but he is still currently a player for the Aces. It may be easy to dismiss the new onslaught of rumors over the past month due to the history of rumors, but there seems to be something different this time around. After infamously going AWOL from the Aces for more than a week — even missing a game — without informing anyone within the team, Abueva was suspended indefinitely by Alaska management despite being in the middle of a heated battle for playoff positioning in the Commissioner’s Cup. Abueva ended up missing the rest of the second-seeded Aces’ Commissioner’s Cup campaign, which ended in a semifinals defeat to the San Miguel Beermen.

In the five games he played, Abueva averaged 10.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks. Those are solid all-around numbers, but we all know Abueva is capable of doing more, especially when you consider the inefficiency that came with the production of those numbers. In the Commissioner’s Cup, Abueva shot 32 percent from the field, 18 percent from the three-point line, and 53 percent at the free throw line — all career-lows — while also committing a career-high 3.5 turnovers per game.

While we view Abueva as the Aces’ franchise player, their success in the Commissioner’s Cup during his absence alongside the rise of Vic Manuel has put his status with the Aces as questionable as it has ever been throughout his career. The Manuel-led Aces finished the elimination round as the 2nd seed, and put up a gallant fight against the historical San Miguel Beermen in the semifinals. Vic Manuel averaged 24.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Aces this past conference while shooting 58 percent from the field and 80 percent from the line. The most mind-boggling stat is that Manuel averaged those numbers while only playing 22 minutes per game.

I am not saying that Manuel’s success in leading the Aces means that they must ship Abueva — the two can certainly still co-exist on the floor — but it at least gives Alaska a glimpse of what the team could look like without ‘The Beast’.

Should the team trade Abueva, however, there are some enticing options supposedly in the market that the Aces could pursue:

Calvin Abueva for Christian Standhardinger

One star rumored to be on the trading block in exchange for another. With both players rumored to be at odds with their present teams, it is not surprising that they have been linked together to be exchanged. But putting those off-court issues aside, the trade also makes sense from a basketball perspective. Abueva will give the Beermen an extra source of energy for their long playoff runs while also being a versatile defender who isn’t a liability on offense (sorry Matt Rosser). Abueva also surely won’t mind not being given heavy minutes for a deep San Miguel squad because Alex Compton has always relatively evenly distributed minutes among his players for Alaska anyway.

For the Aces, Christian Standhardinger will finally give the Aces their center of the (present and) future to replace the aging Sonny Thoss.

Picks and added players will probably need to be added to make the salaries work, but San Miguel will most probably be the first to back out of talks. They have just recently drafted Standhardinger and most probably want to wait until next season’s Philippine Cup to see how Standhardinger fits with the team. And if you think that the Beermen got flak for trading to get Standhardinger — an unproven incoming rookie — as the number one overall pick in exchange for bench players, just imagine the heat they will get once they trade their barely used and slightly underwhelming rookie for an established star in Abueva.

Calvin Abueva for Terrence Romeo

Two of the most polarizing stars in the PBA today in exchange for one another – why not?

Like Standhardinger for San Miguel, Terrence Romeo encountered a rocky first conference with his new team, the TNT KaTropa. The two-time PBA scoring leader failed to find his groove alongside Jayson Castro and the rest of TNT in the Commissioner’s Cup, and this has led to some rumors that the MVP-backed squad is willing to call the Romeo experiment a failure already and trade him for a player/players who fit the team better.

Abueva will be able to play multiple roles for the KaTropa. Although the KaTropa have several players who are versatile enough to play multiple positions, no one outside Jayson Castro is really considered a reliable option to create offense on their own. This is actually a big reason why TNT got Romeo, but the former FEU star’s penchant for dribbling too long and uncharacteristic hesitance with the team sabotaged their dreams. While Abueva certainly isn’t as explosive as a scorer as Romeo, he is actually better at pushing the ball up the floor in transition and also doesn’t hold the ball as long in the half court. His presence could bring back the smooth-flowing TNT offense that we have come to know over the years.

Romeo, on the other hand, will join an Alaska squad full of solid, but unspectacular guards. Although it is likely that one of JVee Casio, Chris Banchero, and Simon Enciso will be included in this deal should it happen, no one among them can come close to Romeo’s scoring potential and ability to break down defenses. This means that Romeo will be handed the keys to the backcourt from the get-go. With Vic Manuel, Romeo will also have a reliable interior scoring option — something he has never had in his career — and should allow the flamboyant guard to wreak havoc from the perimeter without worrying as much about help defenders.

But like San Miguel with Standhardinger, TNT will most likely decide that one conference is still too early to judge on their latest gamble, especially with Romeo coming back from an injury, and hold off from this trade for now.

Calvin Abueva for Greg Slaughter

Another hotly rumored exchange between marquee players, this trade (or any other trade for Abueva with Ginebra) has already been shot down by Ginebra Coach Time Cone. But should this trade happen, this wouldn’t be the first time that rumors that have been said to be false ended up as true.

While Ginebra might be hesitant to part ways with Slaughter and the twin tower combination he has with Japeth Aguilar, Slaughter’s constant injury concerns might make them consider this deal. Getting Abueva might also potentially unlock a revolutionary play style for the most popular franchise in the PBA. A line-up of L.A. Tenorio, Scottie Thompson, Calvin Abueva, Joe Devance, and Japeth Aguilar will be a fun, scrappy, and hyper-active team that will be a beast in transition and free-flowing in the half court. Exchanging Joe Devance for Jeff Chan or Kevin Ferrer in that line-up can also provide exciting wrinkles to the team’s schemes.

Slaughter, on the other hand, will also serve as a replacement for Sonny Thoss as the Aces’ starting center and should also draw other interior defenders towards him and away from Manuel.

Ginebra will most likely be hesitant to push through with this deal because they will lose their (literally) biggest counter to San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo. Unfortunately for them, injuries to both Fajardo and Slaughter (but mostly Slaughter) have prevented them and the fans from seeing the match-up enough. But depending on how this Commissioner’s Cup Finals series between the two sister teams plays out, Ginebra will most probably decide on whether or not they should continue trying to match-up with San Miguel’s style, or blaze their own path and try to make the rest of the league adapt to them.

