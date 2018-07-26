PBA Commissioner’s Cup review: Alaska Aces

THE Alaska Aces’ campaign in this PBA Commissioner’s Cup was well beyond expectations — amidst all adversities that the team had to face all throughout the tournament.

Barging their way into the semis through a stellar 8-3 record (second overall), they put up a valiant effort against the formidable San Miguel. However, once the Beermen got it going, they never looked back when they promptly eliminated the Aces to advance to the Finals.

FOX Sports PH takes a look on the Aces and how they’ve fared overall in this year’s iteration of the Commissioner’s Cup.

CONFERENCE STATISTICS

Statistics don’t tell much stories on the Aces’ campaign as they were mostly middle in categories like rebounds (52.5, seventh), assists (24.0, seventh), and average fast break points per game (13.6, fourth). However, it is notable that they were fourth in field goal percentage (45%), fast break points per game (13.6), and blocks per game (4.4).

Moreover, what boosted Alaska’s campaign was their seven-game winning streak wherein they beat their opponents with an average margin of 11.6 points, while scoring at a high clip of an average of 110.6 points per game. In their three losses, only once did they reach more than 90 points and that was their first contest against the top-seeded Rain or Shine Elastopainters.

NOTABLE PLAYERS

Despite playing in the overseas for the first time, Antonio Campbell performed quite well for the Aces. He was recommended by none other than former PBA best import Sean Chambers and for good reason; having posted norms of 22.6 points, 14.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. His combination of size, youth, and athleticism has been very helpful for Alaska, particularly on defense where he flourished as a shot blocker. Thanks to his boundless potential, Campbell abruptly left the squad as he was called up in the recently concluded NBA Summer League.

Campbell was eventually replaced by a familiar face in Diamon Simpson. He tallied averages of 23.7 points, 17.8 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game. He was a vital cog particularly for the Aces’ interior where he could bang bodies against the best of them.

BPC frontrunner Vic Manuel has been nothing short of spectacular for Alaska. The Muscle Man averaged 24.2 points, 6.4 rebounds on 58-percent shooting from the field as he did much of the heavy lifting for the team. Save for Calvin Abueva, other locals failed to average double-digits in points.

Looking forward, what can we expect from Alaska?

Alaska should be commended on their resilience despite losing the likes of Calvin Abueva and Jeron Teng in key parts of the season. However, the coaching staff will have a daunting task of providing team stability, starting from dealing with the enigmatic forward Calvin Abueva.

Given the rate he’s going, expect Vic Manuel to continue to ascend as one of the league’s top players, thanks in large part to his relentless work ethic under post-maestro Danny Ildefonso’s tutelage.

Locals like Chris Banchero, JVee Casio, and Simon Enciso need to be more consistent on their production and prized rookie Jeron Teng should look to improve as well. If all things fall into place at the right time, Alaska might have an ace up in their sleeve come next conference.

——

