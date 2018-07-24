PBA: Fajardo-Slaughter matchup key in 2018 Commissioner’s Cup Finals

After years of anticipation, the head-to-head matchup between June Mar Fajardo and Greg Slaughter will finally take place at the grand stage of the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

It has been a long time since the ‘Gregzilla’ and the ‘Kraken’ went toe-to-toe on the big stage — where Slaughter often led the UV Lancers to victory against Fajardo’s University of Cebu Webmasters.

However, despite their stellar college careers, their respective careers took on different paths.

Fajardo has amassed four MVP awards and is currently on his way to his fifth, while Slaughter’s PBA career has been mired by injuries but has shown to be capable of being successful as he won the Best Player of the Conference citation in last year’s iteration of the Governor’s Cup.

With notable rivalries being a rarity these days, this clash of the two titans may be a glimpse of the league’s version of the NBA’s Chamberlain-Russell rivalry, and it may bring back some memories and semblances of the fabled Guidaben-Fernandez duel back in the 80’s.

As usual, Fajardo has been feasting down low for the Beermen as he leads the locals with norms of 19.6 points and 11.4 rebounds per game while shooting at a 59-percent clip. On the other hand, Slaughter has been tallying averages of 10.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting at a 40-percent clip. While these numbers don’t garner much attention, ‘Gregzilla’ has been a vital cog for the Gin Kings’ defense, primarily acting as an interior deterrent.

With both teams boasting fearsome lineups and with their raucous fan bases, expect a lot of fireworks in this colossal series. While you’re at it, keep an eye on this match up between these two behemoths as their performances would most likely determine the outcome of this series.

Game 1 of this highly-anticipated finals series will be on July 27, 7pm at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

————

