PBA Commissioner’s Cup review: Meralco Bolts

Another import-laden conference, another improved campaign for the Meralco Bolts.

After finishing 4-7 in the last Philippine Cup, they ended this conference with a 7-4 win-loss record, good for clinching the fourth seed.

But unfortunately for them, they were matched up against their old tormentors in Ginebra — who promptly swept them in their best-of-three quarterfinals series, effectively ending their promising campaign.

FOX Sports PH takes a look on the Bolts and how they’ve fared overall in this year’s iteration of the Commissioner’s Cup.

CONFERENCE STATISTICS

It’s puzzling as to why the Bolts are only 11th in the league in average points per game (93.9) despite shooting at an elite rate for three-pointers (35%, 1st) and two-pointers (51%, 2nd). However, their average turnovers indicate that the team has made the most out of their possessions with them being last in that category with only six per game.

Looking further into the stats, it’s evident that a big surge in offense would almost guarantee a win for Meralco as they outscored their opponents by an average margin of 13.3 points while tallying an average of 100.3 points in their wins. In their losses, however, they have lost by an average of four points while notching an average of only 87 points.

Save for Arinze Onuaku, it’s clear that the Bolts are still devoid of an interior presence given that they’re eleventh overall in blocks (3.3) and dead last in categories like average offensive rebounds and total rebounds (9.5 and 45.3 respectively). It would be smart for the Bolts to look for younger and more athletic bigs to address such issues.

NOTABLE PLAYERS

Former PBA best import Arinze Onuaku performed well within expectations, tallying norms of 17.9 points and 16.6 rebounds per game on 62-percent shooting from the field. He also leads the league in average minutes played per game (39.8), indicating the Bolts’ huge dependence on him.

After dealing with multiple nagging injuries, Ranidel de Ocampo’s return surely helped Meralco’s cause by tallying 7.3 points per game despite only playing around 21.3 minutes per game. Their young backcourt duo in Chris Newsome and Baser Amer have been quite the spark plugs for the Bolts, tallying norms of 17.1 and 13.9 respectively. Veteran forwards in Nino Canaleta and Jared Dillinger have also contributed with averages of 10.5 and 10.1 respectively.

Looking forward, what can we expect from Meralco?

With Amer and Newsome holding it down in the backcourt, expect Meralco to continue to play at a frenetic pace as they would try to outpace their opponents on a nightly basis. Guys like Garvo Lanete, Ranidel de Ocampo, and Reynel Hugnatan would provide some outside shooting, making them vital cogs for the squad.

But more than anything, the Meralco Bolts would need to address their local frontcourt issues as they’ve always had trouble matching up with the likes of Ginebra. Other than that, the roster is a great mix of young guys and veterans who could push the team to unprecedented heights in the foreseeable future, especially if they’ll be lucky.

