No days off for Ginebra, says Cone

WHILE most people are resting at home due to the inclement weather, head coach Tim Cone plans on using this as an opportunity to get his wards ready for Game 2 against the top-seeded Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

“We’re hoping the cancellation does not halt the momentum we’ve worked hard for,” wrote Tim Cone in a text message.

Worrying that his players will get rusty due to the layoff, Cone can’t help but see the positives out of it – starting from Japeth Aguilar’s impending return. The lanky forward is suffering from an injury to his Achilles tendon, which he sustained after their two-game sweep against the Meralco Bolts in the quarterfinals.

And while his team is up 1-0, the veteran tactician is wary about the opposing team and their capability to bounce back.

“It does, however, help Japeth get nearer to a return to the lineup who we miss badly. The extra day also gives RoS more time to make adjustments and get ready to bounce back in Game 2. We expect them to come out with great force so we’ll have to be at the top of our game. Should be a great game,” added the multi-titled mentor.

Moreover, the hiatus brought about by the rainy weather has adjusted the schedule of games for this series as Game 2 will be slated for tomorrow, 7pm at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

