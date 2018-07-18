PBA Commissioner’s Cup review: Magnolia Hotshots

DESPITE setting lofty expectations fresh from their finals stint in the last All-Filipino Cup, the Magnolia Hotshots have failed to build off it by bowing down early in the quarterfinals against the Alaska Aces.

Continuity and team chemistry plagued the Hotshots as four different imports bannered the team in this import-laden conference – from Vernon Macklin, to Curtis Kelly, to Justin Jackson, and to Wayne Chism, a familiar face in the league.

Today, we take a look into their overall stats and players to see on how can they improve for the upcoming Governor’s Cup.

CONFERENCE STATISTICS

It has been well-documented that the majority of Magnolia’s problems are deeply-rooted from the lack of consistent big man production, besides the emerging Ian Sangalang. They are at the bottom in categories like blocks per game (2.6), total rebounds per game (45.8, 11th), two-point field goal percentage (47 percent, 10th), and average points per game (96.3, 10th).

On the other hand, the Hotshots perimeter guys have hold down the fort as they are second in three-point percentage (34 percent), and turned the ball over less than expected (16.3, 11th).

Save for their 20-point loss against Ginebra, the Magnolia Hotshots have lost only a total of 11 points, indicating their inability to close games down the stretch.

NOTABLE PLAYERS

It’s no secret as to why the Hotshots were eager to acquire the services of former NBA player Vernon Macklin at the first place as he posted norms of 21.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.75 blocks, and 55 percent shooting from the field. Thanks to a much lucrative offer overseas, Macklin has only played four games for Magnolia, but he has proven himself nonetheless.

Meanwhile, Curtis Kelly and Justin Jackson’s arrival provided a mixed bag of results for the team. From the get-go, Kelly was awful in his brief stint with the Hotshots, highlighted by his struggles from the free throw line. On the other hand, Jackson looked to be a promising fit. However, the floundering Hotshots decided to take a much more proven reinforcement in Chism who tallied averages of 24.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.0 blocks and 50 percent shooting from the field.

As for the locals, the veteran trio of Paul Lee, Ian Sangalang and Mark Barroca did much of the heavy lifting by averaging 15.9, 12.5, and 11.1 points, respectively.

Looking forward, what can we expect from Magnolia?

With some of their key players in the sick bay, Magnolia would need to focus on getting their players healthy first if they plan on making a deep playoff run in the upcoming Governor’s Cup.

Expect further improvements from their young nucleus in Sangalang, Dela Rosa, and Jalalon as they go along. But if they’ll have trouble again with under-performing veterans and imports, they’ll end up in the same place as they were weeks ago.

