BPC frontrunner Vic Manuel asks for fans’ support for Compton

IN a tough loss against the vaunted San Miguel Beermen last night, 105-94, Aces coach Alex Compton took the brunt of criticism from fans and blamed him for the team’s inability to get over the hump in the best-of-five semis series of the 2018 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Alaska fell short to Beermen, 105-94 but its all out effort from our players still a good game, bad coaching! 🔥D…. Posted by Alaska Nation on Monday, 16 July 2018

The loss put the Aces on the verge of being swept by the reigning four-time Philippine Cup champions.

But Alaska forward Vic Manuel came to the aid of his disgruntled coach and the Best Player of the Conference front runner plead for support. The veteran forward issued a statement thru his Facebook account:

Vic Manuel give some advice to take note ✍ @vicmanuel87 Posted by Alaska Nation on Monday, 16 July 2018

Coaching, indeed, is a thankless job. But more than anything, Compton should be commended for his efforts in pushing his players, especially while missing the services of key players like Calvin Abueva and Chris Banchero.

“Chris has been great for us this year and we really miss him. He is one of the best pressure guys and he leads us in assists and minutes played,” wrote Compton in a text message to FOX Sports PH.

When asked about the status of Calvin Abueva, Compton didn’t make any further comments about the beleaguered forward.

Game 3 of the semifinals series between Alaska and San Miguel is slated on Friday, 7pm at Ynares, Antipolo

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.