2018 PBA Commissioner’s Cup Review: Columbian Dyip

They win big, they lose big.

That’s how the 2018 PBA Commissioner’s Cup campaign of the Columbian Dyip can be summarized. While they only won four games this conference, it is a significant improvement from their 1-10 Philippine Cup record and fell just a few wins short of a quarterfinals berth. Their imports, C.J. Aiken and John Fields, have labored extensively to raise Columbian’s flag in every contest. But take them away and the same problems persist.

Good start, bad ending

The Dyip raced to a 3-2 record with imposing victories over Blackwater, NLEX, and Rain or Shine. Though they won by only eight points against the Elasto Painters, the feat was impressive given that it is only one of two defeats that the top-seeded squad had in the eliminations. Meanwhile, they dominated Blackwater by 28 points in their opening day victory and bulldozed over a Kevin Alas-less NLEX team by 20. But even though Columbian ended up winning these games, they still gave up 98, 103, and 96 points respectively.

Since then, it was all downhill as the Ricky Dandan-coached club lost five of their last six games. Their only win in that stretch was a 115-107 match against the Phoenix Fuel Masters wherein Fields registered 29 points and 26 rebounds. Save from that victory, their other games were awful. They lost to the Magnolia Hotshots by 25 points (126-101), were trampled upon by the TNT Katropa by 28 (123-95), and were edged by the San Miguel Beermen by 12 (129-112).

They had a shot to make the playoffs by winning their last two games after the Phoenix win. However, the Dyip’s tank sputtered as the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings lorded over them by 27 points (134-107). By then, their conference was over. Even if they made it to five wins, the Columbian Dyip would have still bowed out of contention due to their quotient. The squad could have placed a positive ending to their dismal Commissioner’s Cup, but the Global Port Batang Pier handed them a 133-115 beating to clinch the eighth and last quarterfinal slot.

Steering the wheel for the Dyip

Both Columbian imports deserve recognition. Though Aiken only had nine points against the Elite, he also tallied 22 rebounds, four assists, six steals, and two blocks. He made up for his sub-par scoring by collecting 21 markers against the Bolts and 28 versus the Road Warriors. Fields filled in with flying colors as he led the team in scoring and rebounding in their last eight games. He had four games with 30 or more points or 20 or more rebounds.

Aside from their reinforcements, the duo of Rashawn McCarthy and Jerramy King deserve praise as well. Coming from a stacked Rain or Shine squad, King put the league on notice with his 30-point, seven-rebound, four-assist, three-steal performance against Blackwater. He went on to score double-digits in seven more games. Throughout the Commissioner’s Cup, King averaged 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Meanwhile, McCarthy has been a vital cog of Columbian’s run-and-gun offense. The former San Miguel player reached double-figure scoring in nine of the eleven games, including three games coming off the bench. He scored 15 points and dished out eight assists in 26 minutes of action against the Fuel Masters, then gathered 17 points, five boards, and two dimes versus the Gin Kings two games later. McCarthy had another stellar stat line as a replacement with 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 25 minutes against San Miguel. Overall, he had impressive conference averages of 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest.

How can the Dyip improve?

There’s only two things that the Columbian Dyip has to concentrate on: defense and consistency. Because they live and die with the fastbreak, it’s either they rack up points or give up a lot. Their players must show the same level of commitment on defense especially when the opponent is on the verge of widening the margin. If they can be quick on offense, then they must be pesky on defense too.

Because the Dyip often faced huge deficits, they also ended up jacking up ill-advised shots in hopes of narrowing the gap. This caused their players to mix bad performances with a few good ones. They also don’t have an imposing third local scoring option who can pick ease the burden of King and McCarthy. Eric Camson did score in double figures for seven games but he often got lost in Columbian’s transition attack plus, although he did get lucky by converting some three-pointers. Other than him, Ronald Tubid, Reden Celda, Glenn Khobuntin, and Carlo Lastimosa would have good shooting nights but they couldn’t sustain it for eleven games.

Due to the inconsistency of the other locals, coach Ricky Dandan experimented on his rotations per game. A total of 12 players suited up as a starter for Columbian which obviously did not translate to wins. Furthermore, Dandan’s resignation might bring the franchise one step backward as Johnedel Cardel will be steering the squad in the following conference.

While the increased number of wins is enough reason to celebrate, the Columbian Dyip will facing more uncertainty heading into the next conference. If they will have any chance to grace the quarterfinals of the third crown, they must have an all-around import that can impose his will on the game. But even if they find that player, the local players must understand that trying to outscore opponents won’t add mileage to their Governors’ Cup campaign.

