PBA: Limiting Diamon Simpson key for SMB in Game 2, says Austria

THE San Miguel Beermen won Game One against the gritty Alaska Aces last Saturday, 92-79, thanks to a well-rounded attack which featured six of their players scoring in double digits.

By looking into the box score, the two teams were close in all key categories. However, the stat line of returning import Diamon Simpson bothered coach San Miguel head coach Leo Austria a bit.

“I think Simpson did 40% of the scoring output while grabbing 50% of Alaska’s total rebounds. Along with Vic Manuel, we need to limit his production in the next games,” said Leo Austria in a phone interview with FOX Sports PH.

True enough, the lanky reinforcement notched 31 of the Aces’ 79 points while corralling 24 of 49 of their team boards. Austria is well-aware of Simpson’s capability to produce monstrous numbers like these and he’s looking forward to the challenge on countering it.

“In Game One, we were able to limit Vic Manuel to 16 points, which is great since he’s such a good player. Hopefully, we could do the same against Simpson for the upcoming games. Similar against Manuel, we plan on giving him different looks since we have guys like Fajardo, Standhardinger, Santos, and Nabong to guard him down low,” explained the multi-titled mentor.

Game 2 of the semi finals series between the Aces and the Beermen will be later 7pm, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

———

