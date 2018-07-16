PBA Commissioner’s Cup review: GlobalPort cruising in the right direction

The GlobalPort Batang Pier nearly ended the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup campaign of the top-seed Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, but fell just a few points short from a surprising semifinal berth against the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings. But despite this, one could note that their quarterfinals performance is an indication that the team is navigating towards loftier finishes.

Almost an upset

The wards of coach Pido Jarencio could have been the third eight-seed in PBA history to vanquish the top-seed after the eliminations. In the 1999 PBA All-Filipino Cup, Barangay Ginebra defeated Mobiline, 77-67, to set up a rubber match where Bal David took over. Down by one, the iconic Gin King circled around a triple screen given by Marlou Aquino, Allan Caidic, and Elmer Lago before receiving the inbound near the three-point line from Noli Locsin. David took one dribble, spun to his left to create separation from Jeffrey Cariaso, and took a jackknife heave to give Ginebra an 82-81 victory.

The monumental feat was repeated by the Powerade Tigers in the 2011-12 Philippine Cup, when the likes of Gary David, Jvee Casio, Marcio Lassiter, and Sean Anthony trounced the B-Meg Llamados. After a 97-88 shocker, Powerade answered the B-Meg offensive to win a thrilling overtime in game two, 131-123.

Anthony nearly repeated history against James Yap in the GlobalPort-Rain or Shine series, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Batang Pier survives Game One, falls short in Game Two

GlobalPort was facing an eight-point deficit, 106-98, with 4:45 left in the game. However, they went on a scoring run that was punctuated by a Jonathan Grey three-pointer which gave the Batang Pier the slimmest of leads, 114-113, with 11.5 seconds left. Gabe Norwood had a chance to win the game with a trifecta attempt of his own but missed. Reggie Johnson made a quick point-blank shot that was blocked by Malcolm White. Maverick Ahanmisi had one desperation heaved but it bounced off the rim.

The Batang Pier were able to snatch the victory due to their hustle. They won the points in paint battle, 40-34, and edged the Elasto Painters in second chance points, 16-8. The points from turnovers story also went GlobalPort’sway, 21-13, as well as steals, 9-6.

In Game Two, a Stanley Pringle three-pointer kept the Batang Pier to within four, 101-97, with 45 seconds left in the game. But that was all they can muster as Gabe Norwood sank two free throws to cap off a 103-97 Elasto Painters win.

Where does GlobalPort go from here?

The team did have five wins during the eliminations. But by looking closely at the scores for each game, it’s either they outscored their opponents or lost the offensive battle. In three of their wins, they outscored the struggling Blackwater Elite by 11, defeated a depleted NLEX Road Warriors by 22, and dominated the hit-or-miss Columbian Dyip by 18. The other two victories? Meralco by one point and San Miguel by four.

Likewise, their fortunes would have been better for they had three losses of six points or less. Based on these figures, the problem lies on their interior scoring and defensive schemes. They do have talented scores in Pringle, Sean Anthony, and the emerging Jonathan Grey but when their shots do not fall from the perimeter, the Batang Pier do not have a menacing scorer in the paint. Moala Tautuaa has underperformed, while Bradwyn Guinto and Joseph Gabayni are serviceable big men at best. They were lucky to have White in the fold because he could patch up a lot of their holes in the front court.

For Global Port to take the next step, they have to ramp up their defensive effort. They need not look further for an inspiration because Nico Elorde is their perfect model. What he lacks in size, he makes up for his peskiness on defense. That’s the same effort that the rest of the team must have for them to score more wins. The Batang Pier has a lot of offensive weapons already and their roles have been well defined after the departure of Terrence Romeo. Perhaps a defensive-minded deputy for coach Jarencio can right their ship. That way, they can continue to sail towards the first PBA title in franchise history.

