PBA: Is a Romeo-Castro tandem the right backcourt for TNT KaTropa?

As good as it seems to have multiple stars on your team, making it work successfully isn’t always a piece of cake.

In an effort to bolster their hopes of being perennial title contenders once again, TNT KaTropa traded for Terrence Romeo from the Globalport Batang Pier in exchange for former first overall pick Mo Tautuaa and future draft picks.

Romeo was supposed to provide added firepower for TNT’s backcourt, which beaca,e more and more dependent on Jayson Castro’s brilliance in recent years. TNT understands that Castro, 32, won’t be able to shoulder the offensive load as much anymore as he ages, and they acted accordingly. However, after a generally disappointing Commissioner’s Cup performance, wherein they were once again eliminated by the San Miguel Beermen — the present PBA’s epitome of a star-studded team working cohesively as a unit — in the quarterfinals, questions regarding Romeo’s fit alongside Castro and the rest of the KaTropa have unsurprisingly surfaced.

With the Romeo-Castro tandem, the KaTropa are hoping to replicate the success that the franchise achieved with a young Jayson Castro and former MVP Jimmy Alapag playing together in the early parts of this decade. Castro initially served as Alapag’s back-up in his first few years in the league, but their respective styles of playing complemented each other’s well enough that Castro eventually shared the starting backcourt with Alapag. The latter was a natural facilitator and was one of the greatest shooters the PBA had ever seen. He was also a fiery leader who knew how to ensure that everyone on the team was on the same page. Castro was the cat-quick slasher who could break down defenses and create scoring opportunities by himself. He was also more of the “lead by example” type of player.

But the pairing of Castro and Romeo doesn’t exactly provide as smooth of a fit as the Alapag-Castro duo did, both with their respective games and leadership styles.

Terrence Romeo is, quite notoriously, today’s poster boy for the score-first guard who prefers to hold the ball and score out of isolation plays. And as much as Castro has improved as a playmaker and as an outside shooter, he still mainly looks to score first by attacking defenses as much as he can.

While also a fiery competitor, Romeo hasn’t really proven to be a well-respected team leader throughout his PBA career despite being the main go-to option for much of it. Despite his high-scoring exploits, GlobalPort was still routinely at or near the bottom of the standings every conference and was only a fringe playoff team at best during Romeo’s time with them. In a little more than 4 seasons together, Romeo and GlobalPort only made one semifinals appearance together. His isolation-heavy style of play and questionable shot selection may also rub his teammates off the wrong way. Even if Castro is already a seasoned veteran, his leadership style doesn’t seem to be the kind that can rein in the flamboyant Romeo in the best way. We all remember how the soft-spoken RR Garcia, despite being the UAAP MVP in just his sophomore year, slowly faded into the background in FEU as Romeo’s play started to blossom in college. Coincidentally, current TNT KaTropa head coach Nash Racela was FEU’s head coach back then who oversaw the development.

This past conference, however, Romeo seemed to be the one trying to adjust to the KaTropa. He seemed to understand the weight of the history of the TNT franchise and playing for the Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) group of teams. It was evident with the way he played last conference that he was making a conscious effort to try to put the team above himself. Unfortunately, this led to Romeo playing uncharacteristically timid and hesitant, which in turn resulted in his worst individual conference since his rookie year.

Maybe the past Commissioner’s Cup was just part of the growing pains of incorporating another star player into the team. Success doesn’t come overnight, after all. Even the mighty San Miguel Beermen had to endure their fair share of struggles with a talented roster during their days as the Petron Blaze Boosters before eventually becoming the powerhouse that they are today. Romeo and Castro are both extremely talented players who work hard; it’s not out of the realm of possibilities for them to eventually find ways to co-exist on the same team while allowing each other to thrive. But with Castro slowly getting up there in age and with TNT in the midst of a three-year championship drought, the Romeo-Castro partnership may not have much time to figure it out.

