PBA Commissioner’s Cup review: Blackwater Elite

After making huge strides last Philippine Cup, it’s safe to say that the Elite didn’t live up to their team moniker in this year’s iteration of the Commissioner’s Cup.

Ending the conference at 1-10 in the win-loss column, Blackwater is heading back to the drawing board as they look to prepare as early as now for the upcoming Governor’s Cup.

“We are having our stint in Surabaya now and then in Macau next week as part of our preparations. Our import Henry Walker is here since June for super early preparations,” wrote team owner Dioceldo Sy in a text message to FOX Sports PH.

A few breaks could’ve given them some wins here and there, but by deep-diving into the stats, there are definitely some things that they should look to work on if they plan on making some noise in the next Governor’s Cup.

CONFERENCE STATISTICS

Basketball will always be a game of buckets and it’s no surprise as to why Blackwater had its share of offensive doldrums. They finished dead last in categories like average points per game (92.9), field goal percentage (40 percent), three-point percentage (30 percent), and assists per game (20.6).

However, they were in the middle of the pack on defense, particularly in steals (8.0, eighth) and blocks (4.1, sixth). With their lineup slowly coming together after injuries, expect the Elite to improve more on such areas.

But more than anything, their offense needs to step up.

NOTABLE PLAYERS

Other than jettisoned import Jarrid Famous, replacement Henry Walker has been the best player for the languishing Blackwater Elite team by tallying norms of 13.0 points per game and 10.2 rebounds. The former NBA veteran was brought in earlier than expected in order to get acclimated with his teammates since they looked out of it with a 0-6 record midway during the conference.

As for the locals, Mike Digregorio, Allein Maliksi, JP Erram and Paul Zamar have been very helpful by notching double-digit scoring averages of 11.7, 11.2, 10.7, and 1o.1 respectively. They need to perform better if they plan on turning this around in the next Governor’s Cup, though.

Looking forward, what can we expect from Blackwater?

Expect the team to get at least a few more wins in the import-laden Governor’s Cup. With the management’s emphasis on building team chemistry and familiarity, better days are coming for the Elite. While they’re at it, look for them to make a strong playoff push as well.

“Coaching and import changes spelled doom for us in this conference as the time was short for us to gel. Multiple injuries came in and we weren’t able to maximize our players. We just hope that in the next conference, we have them all healthy and raring to go. Familiarization will be the key between Coach Bong and the players,” said Blackwater assistant Patrick Aquino when asked about the team’s state.

(Photo credit: PBA.ph)

