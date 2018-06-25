Seeing Wayne Chism on another team will be ‘weird’, says Guiao

Wayne Chism is set to make a comeback in this year’s iteration of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup – but this time, it won’t be under the tutelage of Yeng Guiao.

“We were surprised at hindi namin inexpect na mage-end up siya sa Magnolia Hotshots,” said Yeng Guiao in an exclusive phone interview with FOX Sports PH.

The former Best Import awardee is set to make his fifth tour of duty in the league with the floundering Hotshots, who are currently 8th in the standings with a 4-5 record, losing four out of their last five games.

He will be making his conference debut next week on July 4 against Yeng Guiao and the NLEX Road Warriors, coincidentally. With that said, Guiao can’t help but feel some mixed emotions on the thought of facing off against his former ward.

“Of course it’s going to be a little bit unusual and weird. Initially, he was part of our shortlist before we got Moultrie.” added the fiery mentor. “Blackwater asked for his rights sa amin sa NLEX and somehow he ended up sa Magnolia. But overall, I’m happy for him since he needs to earn a living.”

Despite being on another team, Guiao is confident that Chism may be what the doctor ordered for Magnolia, especially since this is going to be their fourth import already this conference.

“Wayne knows and he is already familiar with the Philippine brand of basketball. More than anything, he connects well with the locals and I’m sure he will complement them well on and off the court,” answered Guiao when asked about what Chism could bring to the table for the Hotshots.

